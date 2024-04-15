On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

SLC Verizon store offering free professional headshots

Apr 15, 2024, 8:14 AM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Need a new profile picture to help you land a job? Verizon is offering free, professional headshots you can add to your LinkedIn profile or resume. The cell phone company is offering people a free five-minute session. You’ll get one final photo. Make sure you arrive camera-ready and wear neutral, professional clothing.

“They’re open to anyone, whether you’re a student, you’re about to graduate, if it’s your first job, or if you’re well into your career, and we just want to help people, you know, be ready, and look their best,” said Liz Gelard with Verizon Wireless.

Stop by the Verizon Sugar House location at 2274 S. 1300 East on Tuesday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Scan the QR code below to reserve your spot.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Layton Utah Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Mary Culbertson

A first look: Layton Utah Temple to open for public tours

The Layton Utah Temple is open to the public for tours until Saturday June 1, 2024.

33 minutes ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Report: NHL Executive Committee Approves Arizona Coyotes’ Move To Utah

The NHL Executive Committee approved the relocation of the Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City, Utah, according to Sportico.

47 minutes ago

(The Lehi Police Department)...

Eliza Pace

K9 Moki dies after serving Lehi for 8 years

A K9 member of the Lehi City Police Department, Moki, died on April 14, according to a Facebook post from the department. 

56 minutes ago

West Jordan police with Lights On! representatives announcing the new voucher program....

Karah Brackin

Lights On! and West Jordan police team up to help drivers with mechanical issues

The West Jordan Police Department is allowing officers to give a voucher for drivers who were pulled over for mechanical issues instead of a ticket.

56 minutes ago

The Twilight Concert Series will move to its new location at Salt Lake's Gallivan Center this Augus...

Eliza Pace

SLC 2024 Twilight Concert Series announces lineup

Salt Lake City Arts Council released the 2024 Twilight Concert Series lineup for this coming summer.

3 hours ago

Police say a man kicked down a locked door and chased the man who lives there throughout the Taylor...

Kiersten Nunez

Police: Man kicks down door, threatens to kill Taylorsville resident

Police say a man kicked down a locked door and chased the man who lives there throughout the house threatening to kill him in a terrifying home invasion.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

SLC Verizon store offering free professional headshots