SLC Verizon store offering free professional headshots

SALT LAKE CITY — Need a new profile picture to help you land a job? Verizon is offering free, professional headshots you can add to your LinkedIn profile or resume. The cell phone company is offering people a free five-minute session. You’ll get one final photo. Make sure you arrive camera-ready and wear neutral, professional clothing.

“They’re open to anyone, whether you’re a student, you’re about to graduate, if it’s your first job, or if you’re well into your career, and we just want to help people, you know, be ready, and look their best,” said Liz Gelard with Verizon Wireless.

Stop by the Verizon Sugar House location at 2274 S. 1300 East on Tuesday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Scan the QR code below to reserve your spot.