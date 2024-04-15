On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Dallin Hall Considering Three Local Schools In Transfer Portal

Apr 15, 2024, 9:58 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Since BYU basketball guard Dallin Hall entered the Transfer Portal, he’s received a lot of interest.

A source tells KSL Sports that Hall is considering Creighton, Clemson, Cincinnati, Florida, and Washington in the Transfer Portal.

Along with those programs, Hall is considering the top local programs in the state: Utah, Utah State, and a potential return to BYU.

What’s notable is that Kentucky is not on the list. Former BYU head coach Mark Pope is now guiding the Wildcats, but Hall is not considering Kentucky.

Since Pope departed for his old Kentucky home in Lexington, Hall is one of three BYU players who have entered the transfer portal. The others include center Aly Khalifa, who is also considering a return to BYU, and guard Richie Saunders.

BYU hasn’t received any commitments in the transfer portal yet. They continue to search for a new head coach to replace Mark Pope.

Since Danny Sprinkle took the head coach job at Washington, Utah State has had a handful of players enter the transfer portal. The Aggies have maintained significant contributors, such as Mason Falslev since Jerrod Calhoun was hired as head coach.

Since the season concluded, Utah has picked up two commitments in the transfer portal. Those players include Rice’s Keanu Dawes and Boston College transfer Mason Madsen.

Source tells KSL Sports that Hall is looking to find a coach and a system where he can win games in the NCAA Tournament and fulfill his goal of playing in the NBA.

Dallin Hall snapshot

Hall started in 54 games during his first two seasons with the BYU basketball program. He has two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

Hall averaged 9.0 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.5 rebounds last season and helped BYU reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years this past season.

The Plain City, Utah native earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors during BYU’s inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference.

Hall was instrumental in helping BYU win a memorable game against nationally ranked Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence in February.

Throughout BYU’s first Big 12 season, Hall was often a barometer for how well BYU would play. If Hall took care of the basketball, BYU usually won. In games where Hall had three turnovers or more, BYU was 2-5 in those games against league foes.

Hall finished his sophomore season with an effective field goal percentage of 52.6 percent. That was in the Top 20 among players in the Big 12 Conference. He was fourth in assist rate last season.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Caitlin Clark, College Standouts Prepping For 2024 WNBA Draft

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and others have been prepping for Monday night’s WNBA draft now just hours away.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Paris Prepares For 100-Day Countdown To Olympic Games

In 100 days as of Wednesday, the Paris Olympics will kick off with a wildly ambitious waterborne opening ceremony.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Josh Uduje Announces Return To Utah State Men’s Basketball

Utah State guard Josh Uduje announced that he plans to return to the Aggies for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Scottie Scheffler Unstoppable, Wins Another Masters Green Jacket

Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National to claim his second green jacket in three years.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week Three Recap

Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the third week of the 2024 United Football League season.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Clinch Eighth-Best Lottery Odds With Loss To Warriors

The Utah Jazz included the season with a 123-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors to lock up the eighth-best odds to win the draft lottery.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Dallin Hall Considering Three Local Schools In Transfer Portal