Dallin Hall Considering Three Local Schools In Transfer Portal

SALT LAKE CITY – Since BYU basketball guard Dallin Hall entered the Transfer Portal, he’s received a lot of interest.

A source tells KSL Sports that Hall is considering Creighton, Clemson, Cincinnati, Florida, and Washington in the Transfer Portal.

Along with those programs, Hall is considering the top local programs in the state: Utah, Utah State, and a potential return to BYU.

What’s notable is that Kentucky is not on the list. Former BYU head coach Mark Pope is now guiding the Wildcats, but Hall is not considering Kentucky.

Since Pope departed for his old Kentucky home in Lexington, Hall is one of three BYU players who have entered the transfer portal. The others include center Aly Khalifa, who is also considering a return to BYU, and guard Richie Saunders.

BYU hasn’t received any commitments in the transfer portal yet. They continue to search for a new head coach to replace Mark Pope.

Since Danny Sprinkle took the head coach job at Washington, Utah State has had a handful of players enter the transfer portal. The Aggies have maintained significant contributors, such as Mason Falslev since Jerrod Calhoun was hired as head coach.

Since the season concluded, Utah has picked up two commitments in the transfer portal. Those players include Rice’s Keanu Dawes and Boston College transfer Mason Madsen.

Source tells KSL Sports that Hall is looking to find a coach and a system where he can win games in the NCAA Tournament and fulfill his goal of playing in the NBA.

Dallin Hall snapshot

Hall started in 54 games during his first two seasons with the BYU basketball program. He has two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

Hall averaged 9.0 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.5 rebounds last season and helped BYU reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years this past season.

The Plain City, Utah native earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors during BYU’s inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference.

Hall was instrumental in helping BYU win a memorable game against nationally ranked Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence in February.

Throughout BYU’s first Big 12 season, Hall was often a barometer for how well BYU would play. If Hall took care of the basketball, BYU usually won. In games where Hall had three turnovers or more, BYU was 2-5 in those games against league foes.

Hall finished his sophomore season with an effective field goal percentage of 52.6 percent. That was in the Top 20 among players in the Big 12 Conference. He was fourth in assist rate last season.

