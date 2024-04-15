On the Site:
Josh Uduje Announces Return To Utah State Men’s Basketball

Apr 15, 2024, 12:19 PM

SALT LAKE CITYUtah State guard Josh Uduje announced that he plans to return to the Aggies for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Josh Uduje announces return to Aggies

The junior shared the news via social media on Monday, April 15.

RELATED: Mason Falslev Announces He Will Stay At Utah State For Sophomore Season

“Dear Aggies, Job not finished!” Uduje wrote.

The guard’s comes a couple of weeks after Utah State hired former Youngstown State head coach Jerrod Calhoun as the replacement for Danny Sprinkle, who left the Aggies in March for the same position with the University of Washington.

About Josh Uduje

The London, England native started his college career at Coastal Carolina in 2021. Uduje played two seasons for the Chanticleers before he transferred to Utah State ahead of the 2023-24 season. In his final year at Coastal Carolina, the guard averaged 13.3 points per game.

He played in 64 games for the Chanticleers and started in 39 of those contests.

Last season, Uduje played in 35 games for the Aggies, including 10 starts. He recorded 8.7 points per contest on 42.5 percent shooting. Uduje also averaged 2.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.3 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 24.0 minutes per game.

The junior helped the Aggies to a 28-7 record, including 14-4 in Mountain West Conference games. USU captured the regular season Mountain West title.

Uduje and the Aggies earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 8 seed. USU defeated No. 9 TCU in the first round of the tourney before getting eliminated by No. 1 Purdue in the Round of 32.

