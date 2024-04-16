QB McCae Hillstead Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Sends Thanks To Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State quarterback McCae Hillstead took to X on Monday to announce his entry into the NCAA transfer portal.

In his announcement, Hillstead thanked the Aggies for his freshman-year experience.

Thank you Utah State. pic.twitter.com/x4Aj182qLz — McCae Hillstead (@mccaehillstead) April 16, 2024

“I want to thank the coaches and staff at Utah State. I’m very grateful for the knowledge and skills that they’ve shared with me during my time at USU. The opportunity to start as a true freshman was an incredible experience and one that I will never forget,” Hillstead wrote.

His decision comes after Utah State brought in former Ute QB Bryson Barnes and former Iowa QB Spencer Petras following the 2023 season.

With those two additions, the Aggies had four real options for a day-one starting quarterback.

In a recent interview on the KSL Sports Zone, USU head coach Blake Anderson said that the QB room is very competitive and he has no idea who the starter will be.

“To be able to have all four of those guys in the room, it’s huge. I don’t know who the starter is going to be,” Anderson said.

Hillstead will likely move on to a school where he can be a top-2 option at QB if not the clear-cut starter.

In 2023, Hillstead played in eight games. He posted 1,062 yards and 11 touchdowns with a 59.5% completion percentage.

The Aggies went back and forth between Cooper Legas and Hillstead as the starter last season. Both midseason struggles and injuries forced Utah State to rotate between the two.

Hillstead had some interception and pocket presence issues in 2023. However, his freshman season went well regardless.

He proved that he is a collegiate-level QB as a true freshman and has a lot of potential to get even better.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.