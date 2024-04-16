On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: New BYU Basketball Head Coach Kevin Young Gets Big Payday

Apr 16, 2024, 11:04 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – According to reports, incoming BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young will sign a long-term deal to stay in Provo and coach the Cougs.

CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander reported that the deal will be for seven years and approximately $30 million.

At around $4.3 million a year, Young will become one of the highest-paid coaches in college basketball.

Mark Pope’s salary at BYU is unknown because the school is a private institution owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. But, it’s safe to say that he was nowhere near the Top 10 salaries in college basketball during his time in Provo.

Pope moved on to Kentucky and became the sixth-highest-paid coach in CBB. Young’s new deal at BYU puts him in the top 15.

BYU Hires Phoenix Suns Assistant Kevin Young As Head Coach

BYU basketball is pulling a coach from the NBA ranks to lead their program moving forward.

First reported by Adrian Wojnarowski. KSL Sports has confirmed the report.

Kevin Young will be BYU’s next head coach. Young comes to BYU after an extensive career in the NBA. Most recently, he was the Associate Head Coach of the Phoenix Suns for the past three years.

Young will be the 16th coach in BYU basketball history. He replaces Mark Pope, who took the Kentucky head coach position.

Young is viewed as the offensive coordinator on the Suns staff under head coach Frank Vogel. The Suns had the 10th-best offensive rating in the league, at 116.8, during the 2023-24 season.

Young is reportedly the highest-paid assistant coach in the NBA at $2 million annually.

He has been linked to numerous NBA head coaching searches. Young, most recently, the Brooklyn Nets vacancy that reportedly will be Jordi Fernandez.

A source told KSL Sports that Young was offered the Brooklyn Nets job at a salary above $5 million, but Young hesitated to take the position. The Nets finished in 11th place in the Eastern Conference this past season.

Young consulted with many of his connections in the NBA and basketball communities for insight. The BYU head coach job emerged as his next move.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Athletics Celebrates Student-Athletes, Teams At Crimson Carpet Awards

Utah Athletics celebrated their stellar student-athletes on Monday, April 15 in their annual Crimson Carpet Awards.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball’s Roster That Kevin Young Inherits For 2024-25 Season

BYU head coach Kevin Young inherits a roster that needs to be built up as he steps into his new role.

43 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

QB McCae Hillstead Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Sends Thanks To Utah State

Utah State quarterback McCae Hillstead took to X on Monday to announce his entry into the NCAA transfer portal.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Football Spring NCAA Transfer Portal Wish List

Utah football wrapped up their spring practices over the weekend and now the spring NCAA Transfer Portal season is upon us.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Collin Chandler Flips Commitment From BYU To Kentucky

Former Farmington High star will join Mark Pope at Kentucky.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Is One Of Many Headliners In 2024 WNBA Draft

The popularity of women's basketball is on the rise thanks to a surge of name-brand talent such as Utah women's basketball star Alissa Pili.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Report: New BYU Basketball Head Coach Kevin Young Gets Big Payday