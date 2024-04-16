Report: New BYU Basketball Head Coach Kevin Young Gets Big Payday

PROVO, Utah – According to reports, incoming BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young will sign a long-term deal to stay in Provo and coach the Cougs.

CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander reported that the deal will be for seven years and approximately $30 million.

Confirming @wojespn‘s first report: Phoenix Suns lead assistant Kevin Young is in line to be the next coach at BYU, sources tell CBS Sports. Process is not yet through, but one source said BYU is ready to put a deal on the table worth approximately $30 million and for seven years — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 16, 2024

At around $4.3 million a year, Young will become one of the highest-paid coaches in college basketball.

Mark Pope’s salary at BYU is unknown because the school is a private institution owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. But, it’s safe to say that he was nowhere near the Top 10 salaries in college basketball during his time in Provo.

Pope moved on to Kentucky and became the sixth-highest-paid coach in CBB. Young’s new deal at BYU puts him in the top 15.

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns assistant coach Kevin Young will be the next head coach at #BYU. First reported by @wojespn. Confirmed by @kslsports. #BYUHoops https://t.co/qzSNr3UN9I — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) April 16, 2024

