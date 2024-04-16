Report: New BYU Basketball Head Coach Kevin Young Gets Big Payday
Apr 16, 2024, 11:04 AM
PROVO, Utah – According to reports, incoming BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young will sign a long-term deal to stay in Provo and coach the Cougs.
CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander reported that the deal will be for seven years and approximately $30 million.
At around $4.3 million a year, Young will become one of the highest-paid coaches in college basketball.
Mark Pope’s salary at BYU is unknown because the school is a private institution owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. But, it’s safe to say that he was nowhere near the Top 10 salaries in college basketball during his time in Provo.
Pope moved on to Kentucky and became the sixth-highest-paid coach in CBB. Young’s new deal at BYU puts him in the top 15.
BYU Hires Phoenix Suns Assistant Kevin Young As Head Coach
BYU basketball is pulling a coach from the NBA ranks to lead their program moving forward.
First reported by Adrian Wojnarowski. KSL Sports has confirmed the report.
Kevin Young will be BYU’s next head coach. Young comes to BYU after an extensive career in the NBA. Most recently, he was the Associate Head Coach of the Phoenix Suns for the past three years.
Young will be the 16th coach in BYU basketball history. He replaces Mark Pope, who took the Kentucky head coach position.
Young is viewed as the offensive coordinator on the Suns staff under head coach Frank Vogel. The Suns had the 10th-best offensive rating in the league, at 116.8, during the 2023-24 season.
Young is reportedly the highest-paid assistant coach in the NBA at $2 million annually.
He has been linked to numerous NBA head coaching searches. Young, most recently, the Brooklyn Nets vacancy that reportedly will be Jordi Fernandez.
A source told KSL Sports that Young was offered the Brooklyn Nets job at a salary above $5 million, but Young hesitated to take the position. The Nets finished in 11th place in the Eastern Conference this past season.
Young consulted with many of his connections in the NBA and basketball communities for insight. The BYU head coach job emerged as his next move.
