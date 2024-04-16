Utah Athletics Celebrates Student-Athletes, Teams At Crimson Carpet Awards

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Athletics celebrated their stellar student-athletes on Monday, April 15 in their annual Crimson Carpet Awards.

The Utes are in the process of wrapping up another successful competitive season and took the time to honor the athletes and teams that went above and beyond, not only in their sports, but in the community too.

Here is a look at the big winners and honorees from the 2024 Crimson Carpet Awards.

Utah Softball

Kendall Lundberg- Wellness Advocate Award

Haley Denning- Ute Proud Most Inspirational Award

Utah Women’s Basketball

Alissa Pili- Social Justice Advocate Award

Alissa Pili- Occie Evans Leadership Award

Alissa Pili- Most Outstanding Athlete Award

Alissa Pili- Athlete of the Year Award

(Needless to say it was a fantastic night to be Alissa Pili.)

The Runnin’ Utes- James R. “Bud” Jack Team Community Service Award

Utah Women’s Soccer

Maryn Granger- High-Performance Award

Megan Quiggle- Fern Gardner Scholar-Athlete Award

Utah Swim & Dive

Preston Planells- High-Performance Award

Emilia Nilsson Garp- Rookie of the Year Award

Holden Ellsworth- Dr. Burtis Evans Scholar-Athlete Award

Maddie Woznick- John Crawford Community Service Award

Utah Baseball

Colter McAnelly- Rookie of the Year Award

Randon Hostert- Dr. Burtis Evans Scholar-Athlete Award

Utah Lacrosse

Justus Peterson- Ute Proud Most Inspirational Award

Tyler Bradbury- Dr. Chris Hill Leadership Award

Tyler Bradbury– Athlete of the Year Award

Utah Gymnastics

Abby Paulson– Dr. Chris Hill Leadership Award

Red Rocks- ContribUTE Award

Red Rocks- Most Inspirational Team Award

Utah Football

Cole Bishop– Most Outstanding Athlete Award

Utah Cross-Country

Cross-Country- Play of the Year Award

