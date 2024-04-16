On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Utah Athletics Celebrates Student-Athletes, Teams At Crimson Carpet Awards

Apr 16, 2024, 11:46 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Athletics celebrated their stellar student-athletes on Monday, April 15 in their annual Crimson Carpet Awards.

The Utes are in the process of wrapping up another successful competitive season and took the time to honor the athletes and teams that went above and beyond, not only in their sports, but in the community too.

Here is a look at the big winners and honorees from the 2024 Crimson Carpet Awards.

Utah Softball

  • Kendall Lundberg- Wellness Advocate Award

  • Haley Denning- Ute Proud Most Inspirational Award

Utah Women’s Basketball

  • Alissa Pili- Social Justice Advocate Award

  • Alissa Pili- Occie Evans Leadership Award

  • Alissa Pili- Most Outstanding Athlete Award

  • Alissa Pili- Athlete of the Year Award

(Needless to say it was a fantastic night to be Alissa Pili.)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Utah Men’s Basketball

  • The Runnin’ Utes- James R. “Bud” Jack Team Community Service Award

Utah Women’s Soccer

  • Maryn Granger- High-Performance Award

  • Megan Quiggle- Fern Gardner Scholar-Athlete Award

Utah Swim & Dive

  • Preston Planells- High-Performance Award

  • Emilia Nilsson Garp- Rookie of the Year Award

  • Holden Ellsworth- Dr. Burtis Evans Scholar-Athlete Award

  • Maddie Woznick- John Crawford Community Service Award

Utah Baseball

  • Colter McAnelly- Rookie of the Year Award

  • Randon Hostert- Dr. Burtis Evans Scholar-Athlete Award

Utah Lacrosse

  • Justus Peterson- Ute Proud Most Inspirational Award

  • Tyler Bradbury- Dr. Chris Hill Leadership Award

  • Tyler Bradbury– Athlete of the Year Award

Utah Gymnastics

  • Abby Paulson– Dr. Chris Hill Leadership Award

  • Red Rocks- ContribUTE Award

  • Red Rocks- Most Inspirational Team Award

Utah Football

Utah Cross-Country

  • Cross-Country- Play of the Year Award

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah T&F / XC (@utahtrackxc)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

