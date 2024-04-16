Utah Athletics Celebrates Student-Athletes, Teams At Crimson Carpet Awards
Apr 16, 2024, 11:46 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Athletics celebrated their stellar student-athletes on Monday, April 15 in their annual Crimson Carpet Awards.
The Utes are in the process of wrapping up another successful competitive season and took the time to honor the athletes and teams that went above and beyond, not only in their sports, but in the community too.
Here is a look at the big winners and honorees from the 2024 Crimson Carpet Awards.
Last night we celebrated the best of student-athlete and team achievement during our annual Crimson Carpet Awards!
Utah Softball
-
Kendall Lundberg- Wellness Advocate Award
-
Haley Denning- Ute Proud Most Inspirational Award
At last night’s Crimson Carpet awards, Kendall Lundberg received the Wellness Advocate Award and Haley Denning was honored with the Ute Proud Most Inspirational Award!
Utah Women’s Basketball
-
Alissa Pili- Social Justice Advocate Award
-
Alissa Pili- Occie Evans Leadership Award
-
Alissa Pili- Most Outstanding Athlete Award
-
Alissa Pili- Athlete of the Year Award
(Needless to say it was a fantastic night to be Alissa Pili.)
Utah Men’s Basketball
-
The Runnin’ Utes- James R. “Bud” Jack Team Community Service Award
Utah Women’s Soccer
-
Maryn Granger- High-Performance Award
-
Megan Quiggle- Fern Gardner Scholar-Athlete Award
Utah Swim & Dive
-
Preston Planells- High-Performance Award
-
Emilia Nilsson Garp- Rookie of the Year Award
-
Holden Ellsworth- Dr. Burtis Evans Scholar-Athlete Award
-
Maddie Woznick- John Crawford Community Service Award
Utah Baseball
-
Colter McAnelly- Rookie of the Year Award
-
Randon Hostert- Dr. Burtis Evans Scholar-Athlete Award
Utah Lacrosse
-
Justus Peterson- Ute Proud Most Inspirational Award
-
Tyler Bradbury- Dr. Chris Hill Leadership Award
-
Tyler Bradbury– Athlete of the Year Award
Congrats to our Crimson Carpet winners from last night‼️
🔴 Dr. Hill Leadership Award: @t_bradbury23
🔴 Ute Proud Most Inspirational Award: @justuspeterson1
Utah Gymnastics
-
Abby Paulson– Dr. Chris Hill Leadership Award
-
Red Rocks- ContribUTE Award
-
Red Rocks- Most Inspirational Team Award
Utah Football
-
Cole Bishop– Most Outstanding Athlete Award
Utah Cross-Country
-
Cross-Country- Play of the Year Award
