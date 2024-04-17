BYU Legend Jimmer Fredette Joins TODAY Show To Talk 3×3 Basketball At Paris Olympics

PARIS – Jimmer Fredette and the Team USA Men’s 3×3 Basketball team joined the TODAY Show to talk about the upcoming Paris Olympics.

It will be the first time that Team USA has qualified for the Olympics.

Fredette said that he’s excited for the opportunity and being able to compete on a global stage like the Olympics is a dream come true.

“The Olympics (is an) unbelievable stage,” Fredette said. “We’re just honored to be a part of Team USA. We’re super excited. It’s a dream come true. I grew up watching the Olympics and to be able to have a chance to be a part of it is going to be special.”

With only 100 days until the action starts in Paris, some people may need to read up on 3×3 basketball and its history at the Olympics.

The executive board of the International Olympic Committee voted to make 3×3 basketball an Olympic sport for the 2020 games in Tokyo.

Since 2024 will see just the second iteration of 3×3 at the Olympics, Fredette gave a quick explanation of the sport and its rules.

“You play halfcourt, so that’s a little bit different,” Fredette said. “There’s a 12-second shot clock so it’s very fast-paced and its continuous play. So, whether you make it or miss it, you take the ball and you have to clear it and continue to play. It can get tiring and it’s very physical.”

Jimmer Fredette Wins 2023 USA Basketball 3×3 Male Athlete Of Year

Former BYU Cougars guard and No. 10 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft Jimmer Fredette was named the 2023 USA Basketball 3×3 Male Athlete of the Year.

Fredette competed in the 3×3 Men’s World Cup, 3×3 Men’s World Cup, and the 3×3 Men’s Pan American Games.

Fredette helped lead Team USA to a 6-1 record and a silver medal at the World Cup held in June.

RELATED: BYU Legend Jimmer Fredette Helps USA Win Silver Medal At 3×3 World Cup

At the Pan American Games, Fredette led the Americans to a perfect 5-0 record and a gold medal.

The sharpest shooter in all of 3×3 🎯 🇺🇸 @jimmerfredette is the 2023 USA Basketball 3×3 Male Athlete of the Year! 🏆 #USABAwards pic.twitter.com/vWEz248UQy — USA Basketball 3×3 (@usab3x3) December 15, 2023

About Jimmer Fredette

Fredette played for BYU from 2007-11.

As a senior in 2011, the guard led BYU to a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and an appearance in the Sweet 16.

His senior season performance earned him the Naismith Player of the Year award and he was consensus 2011 national player of the year.

During his time at BYU, Fredette averaged 18.7 points per game on 45.5 percent shooting, including 39.4 percent from beyond the arc. He played in 139 games for the Cougars.

Draining 2s in a football stadium hits different 🪣@jimmerfredette x 🇺🇸 #3x3MNT pic.twitter.com/phynUh7b2H — USA Basketball 3×3 (@usab3x3) April 7, 2024

Following his senior season, Fredette was drafted into the NBA with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Fredette has played professionally since 2011, including spending time in the NBA with five different franchises. He’s played for the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, and Phoenix Suns.

Since 2022, Fredette has played 3×3 basketball for Team USA.

