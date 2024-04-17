Utah State Men’s Basketball Adds Deyton Albury From Transfer Portal

LOGAN, Utah – Former Queens University of Charlotte guard Deyton Albury has announced he will play basketball for the Utah State Aggies during the 2024-25 season.

The senior-to-be entered the transfer portal in mid-March. He committed to the Aggies on Sunday, April 14.

Albury averaged 17 points, 5.8 rebounds, and a team-high 3.6 assists in 28.3 minutes per game for the Queens Royals as a junior last season. He played in 32 games, making 28 starts for the Royals.

About Deyton Albury

A Bel Aire, Kansas native, Albury was named the Big Shots Prep Champion and MVP at Believe Prep.

Following high school, Albury played 34 games (28 starts) for the Chipola Junior College Indians. Albury was named First Team Panhandle All-Conference and rose to No. 56 in the 2023 JUCO Basketball Top 100 Player Rankings.

Deyton Albury | Scoring | Queens University 23-24 – 17 PPG on splits of 50.2 2FG/ 36 3FG/ 75 FT pic.twitter.com/BpPNu7WSz7 — Intuition Hoops (@IntuitionHoops) March 23, 2024

After shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 22 percent from deep with the Indians, Albury transferred to Queens University of Charlotte, where he became the ASUN Newcomer of the Year after ranking inside the top ten in points, field goal percentage, assists, and steals as a junior.

Albury earned ASUN Newcomer of the Week twice and was named ASUN Third Team All-Conference. He shot 48.2 percent and 36.4 percent from three with the Queens. He scored 20 or more points 11 times, including 23 points against the Duke Blue Devils in late December.

