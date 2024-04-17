On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Locals In MLB: Tanner Banks Fighting Through Early Season With Struggling White Sox

Apr 17, 2024, 12:25 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY— It’s been a quiet week for Utahns in the big leagues, with only former Utes Tanner Banks and Oliver Dunn active at the Major League level.

Former BYU pitcher Michael Rucker is working his way back from a spring training injury that has pushed back the righthanders’ Philadelphia Phillies debut.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Utes (2)

Tanner Banks | Pitcher | Salt Lake Bruins

MLB – (Chicago White Sox)

One of four pitchers in the White Sox organization that hail from Utah, Banks was the only one of the quartet to make the southsider’s Opening Day roster. The former Bruin and Ute has made five appearances, including one start as the ‘opener’ for Chicago.

Banks has a 3.68 ERA in 7.1 innings, allowing seven hits and three earned runs while striking out 11. His only rough outing came on April 14, when he gave up four hits and walked two on his way to allowing two earned runs in two innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

The White Sox own the worst record in baseball at 2-14.

RELATED: Former Utah High Schoolers Show Personality In White Sox Video

The Riverton High School product played two seasons (2011-12) under D.G. Nelson at Salt Lake Community College before finishing his collegiate career across the valley with the Utes.

Banks was 4-12 in 29 appearances for the Utes, including 19 starts. He struck out 70 against 31 walks in 113 innings, ending his amateur career with a 5.18 ERA. The Chicago White Sox selected the 6’1 lefthander in the 18th round of the 2014 draft. Banks made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2022.

2024 Stats: 5 G | 7.1 IP | 0-1 | 3.68 ERA | 11 Ks | 3 BB | 1.36 WHIP

Career Stats: 2 Yrs | 67 Games | 3-4 | 3.79 ERA | 114 IP | 51 Ks | 34 BB | 1.23 WHIP

Oliver Dunn | 2B

MLB  – (Milwaukee Brewers)

After never playing above Double-A previously, Dunn hit .282 (11-39) with five extra-base hits, ten RBI, and five stolen bases during the spring to make the Brewers Opening Day roster.

Dunn has returned to earth a bit after a fast start to the season. Since going 2-4 with a triple against the Seattle Mariners on April 7, the former Ute is 5-20. During that time, Dunn has scored three runs and struck out eight times.

The Brewers lead the National League Central with a 10-6 record.

The 5’10 lefthanded hitter played 155 games for the University of Utah (2017-19), hitting .312 with seven home runs and 78 RBI. As a junior, Dunn hit .366 and reached base in nearly half of his plate appearances.

RELATED: Former Ute Oliver Dunn Has Memorable MLB Debut With Brewers

The New York Yankees selected Dunn in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB draft. Dunn spent 2023 with the Philadelphia Phillies organization. He appeared in 119 games at Double-A Reading last season, slashing .271/.396/.506 while hitting 21 home runs.

Last 7 Games: .250 | 5 Hits | | 3 R |RBI | 8 Ks | SB

2024 Stats: .263 BA | 10 Hits | HR | 2B | 3B | 4 RBI | 2 SB | 14 Ks | 2 BB

2023 Stats: .271 BA | 113 Hits | 21 HR | 78 RBI | 16 SB | 139 Ks | 82 BB

BYU Cougars (1)

Michael Rucker | Pitcher

MLB – Philadelphia Phillies

Rucker has yet to debut for the Phillies after the 29-year-old righthander was placed in the 15-day IL with what the team has called ‘right-hand arterial vasospasms.’ On April 16, Michael Fisher with Fansided reported that Rucker had begun playing catch. Fisher reports that Rucker will likely start his season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley once he returns to the mound.

Philadelphia is 10-8 and second in the NL East without Rucker.

Rucker spent two seasons in Cougar blue, finishing with a 16-2 record in 29 appearances (22 starts). As a junior, he went 11-1 in 102.1 innings with a 2.73 ERA. The Chicago Cubs selected Rucker in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB draft.

RELATED: Former BYU Hurler Trading Cubs Pinstripes For Phillies Phanatics

2024 Stats: N/A

Career Stats: 3 Yrs | 96 appearances | 5-2 | 4.91 ERA | 123.1 IP | 120 Ks | 50 BB | 1.39 WHIP

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL Sports coverage of Locals in MLB can be found here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

RSL Looks To Pick Up First Win Of Month Against Chicago Fire FC

RSL travels to Soldier Field this weekend with a chance for three points in the club's only matchup against the Chicago Fire FC this season.

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State QB Cooper Legas Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Make it two quarterbacks in the spring transfer portal for the Utah State Aggies after Cooper Legas announced his intent to seek other opportunities.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Will Lauri Markkanen Sign Contract Extension With Jazz?

The Utah Jazz enter the 2024 offseason with their eyes set on signing Lauri Markkanen to a contract extension.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA Bans Jontay Porter After Gambling Probe Shows He Shared Information, Bet On Games

Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter was banned for life from the NBA after a league probe found he wagered on games.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes Season Grades: Did Utah’s Season Go As Planned?

The Utah Jazz had a very interesting season. With a bottom-10 record, many fans were left wondering if this was the plan all along.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Men’s Basketball Adds Deyton Albury From Transfer Portal

Former Queens University guard Deyton Albury has announced he will play basketball for the Utah State Aggies during the 2024-25 season. 

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Locals In MLB: Tanner Banks Fighting Through Early Season With Struggling White Sox