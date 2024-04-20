LSU Earns First Title In Program History, Utah Gymnastics Places Third

FORT WORTH, TX – The Red Rocks take third place at Nationals for the fourth year in a row while the LSU Tigers earned their first title in program history.

Utah had solid outings on three of four events and even lead heading into the final rotation, but two missed vaults killed their chances of coming away with a title for the first time since 1995.

While in some ways a disappointing ending to their season, in other ways it was encouraging to see the Red Rocks rally together the way they did after a rocky start to the year.

LSU- 198.2250 Cal- 197.8500 Utah- 197.8000 Florida- 197.4375

FINAL: 1) LSU- 198.2250

2) Cal- 197.8500

3) Utah- 197.8000

Utah Bars, Cal Beam, LSU Floor, Florida Vault

Grace McCallum had the top score of the rotation with a 9.9500 with Maile O’Keefe right behind her with a 9.9000. Makenna Smith, Ella Zirbes, Amelie Morgan, and Alani Sabado all came in with solid varying 9.8 scores to give the Utes a 49.4375 team score.

Alani Sabado scores a 9.8375…that feels low, especially by comparison. Regardless, Utah earns a 49.4375 after round one which puts them in third. 1) LSU- 49.6125

2) Cal- 49.4750

3) Utah- 49.4375

Utah Beam, Cal Floor, LSU Vault, Florida Bars

The Red Rocks posted a second very solid rotation on beam to move themselves into second place behind LSU with a 98.9125. Grace McCallum got the highest score of the rotation with a 9.9375. Amelie Morgan came in second with a 9.9125 and Maile O’Keefe a 9.9000. Elizabeth Gantner earned a 9.8750 with Abby Paulson posting a 9.850 and Makenna Smith a 9.8375 to earn a team score of 49.4750 on beam.

After rotation two: 1) LSU – 99.01250

2) Utah – 98.9125

3) Cal – 98.8500

Utah Floor, Cal Vault, LSU Bars, Florida Beam

The Red Rocks took the lead after a stella floor rotation that earned a team total of 148.500 and team event score of 49.5875. The effort was led by Maile O’Keefe, Abby Paulson, and Jaylene Gilstrap who all earned 9.9250s. Ella Zirbes added a 9.9125 while Makenna Smith and Grace McCallum added a pair of 9.9000s.

Grace McCallum earns a 9.9000. Doesn’t matter. Utah leads with one to go. 1) Utah- 148.500

2) LSU- 148.4625

3) Cal- 148.3500

Utah Vault, Cal Bars, LSU Beam, Florida Floor

Unfortunately, Utah didn’t handle their business the way they needed to on vault in order to keep the lead and walk away with the title. Two falls to start the rotation were too much to overcome while LSU and Cal surged on beam and bars.

