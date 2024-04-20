On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

LSU Earns First Title In Program History, Utah Gymnastics Places Third

Apr 20, 2024, 4:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

FORT WORTH, TX – The Red Rocks take third place at Nationals for the fourth year in a row while the LSU Tigers earned their first title in program history.

Utah had solid outings on three of four events and even lead heading into the final rotation, but two missed vaults killed their chances of coming away with a title for the first time since 1995.

While in some ways a disappointing ending to their season, in other ways it was encouraging to see the Red Rocks rally together the way they did after a rocky start to the year.

  1. LSU- 198.2250
  2. Cal- 197.8500
  3. Utah- 197.8000
  4. Florida- 197.4375

Utah Bars, Cal Beam, LSU Floor, Florida Vault

Grace McCallum had the top score of the rotation with a 9.9500 with Maile O’Keefe right behind her with a 9.9000. Makenna Smith, Ella Zirbes, Amelie Morgan, and Alani Sabado all came in with solid varying 9.8 scores to give the Utes a 49.4375 team score.

Utah Beam, Cal Floor, LSU Vault, Florida Bars

The Red Rocks posted a second very solid rotation on beam to move themselves into second place behind LSU with a 98.9125. Grace McCallum got the highest score of the rotation with a 9.9375. Amelie Morgan came in second with a 9.9125 and Maile O’Keefe a 9.9000. Elizabeth Gantner earned a 9.8750 with Abby Paulson posting a 9.850 and Makenna Smith a 9.8375 to earn a team score of 49.4750 on beam.

Utah Floor, Cal Vault, LSU Bars, Florida Beam

The Red Rocks took the lead after a stella floor rotation that earned a team total of 148.500 and team event score of 49.5875. The effort was led by Maile O’Keefe, Abby Paulson, and Jaylene Gilstrap who all earned 9.9250s. Ella Zirbes added a 9.9125 while Makenna Smith and Grace McCallum added a pair of 9.9000s.

Utah Vault, Cal Bars, LSU Beam, Florida Floor

Unfortunately, Utah didn’t handle their business the way they needed to on vault in order to keep the lead and walk away with the title. Two falls to start the rotation were too much to overcome while LSU and Cal surged on beam and bars.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith Speaks On Delta Center Plans, Hosting NBA/NHL Seamlessly

At the opening press conference for the NHL, Ryan Smith spoke on plans for Delta Center as the arena prepares to host two pro sports teams.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Delta Center Announces NHL Welcome Party

Delta Center announced a party to welcome Utah's new NHL team in Salt Lake City.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Coyote Paul Bissonnette Predicts NHL Team In Utah Will Be ‘First-Class Organization’

Former Coyote and current NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette joined the Pat McAfee Show and had some high praise for the NHL in Utah.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Runnin’ Ute Deivon Smith Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Reports surfaced Friday that Runnin' Ute Deivon Smith has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and will not be with the team in 2025.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA Playoffs Rooting Guide For Utah Jazz Fans

If you're a Utah Jazz fan wanting to watch the NBA playoffs, but don't know who to cheer for, this rooting guide is for you.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Trades For Columbus Crew Defender Philip Quinton

Real Salt Lake is acquiring defender Philip Quinton from the Columbus Crew in exchange for General Allocation Money (GAM).

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

LSU Earns First Title In Program History, Utah Gymnastics Places Third