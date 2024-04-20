Former BYU Cougar Olivia Griffitts Scores First NWSL Goal With Utah Royals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Former BYU Cougar Olivia Griffitts scored her first NWSL goal in the first half of the Utah Royals game against Racing Louisville FC on Saturday.

Griffitts scored four goals in five seasons as a Cougar. It took her just three NWSL matches to score her first professional goal.

Rookie Olivia Griffitts with her first NWSL goal, and what a way to get it! ☄️ Utah pull level just before the break! pic.twitter.com/FPKhywMfIf — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) April 20, 2024

Louisville held the advantage for the majority of the first half. Both on the scoreboard and the eye test.

It felt like the Royals were stuck in their defensive third for the majority of the first 45′.

After Louisville scored in the 26th minute, Utah managed to put together a few decent counterattacks but none resulted in anything significant.

In fact, Griffitts’s goal in the 48th minute was Utah’s first shot on goal.

47′ | THAT’S A FIRST PRO GOAL FOR LIV!!!#LOUvUTA | 1-1 pic.twitter.com/w9F1jWJllh — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) April 20, 2024

Fellow rookie Ally Sentnor found Griffitts on the left side. After moving into the box, she loaded up and sent the shot towards the left-center.

Louisville goalkeeper Katie Lund got a hand on the shot but couldn’t prevent it from finding the back of the net.

Utah and Louisville went into the break tied at one a piece.

