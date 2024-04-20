Former BYU Cougar Olivia Griffitts Scores First NWSL Goal With Utah Royals

On the Site:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Former BYU Cougar Olivia Griffitts scored her first NWSL goal in the first half of the Utah Royals game against Racing Louisville FC on Saturday.

Griffitts scored four goals in five seasons as a Cougar. It took her just three NWSL matches to score her first professional goal.

Louisville held the advantage for the majority of the first half. Both on the scoreboard and the eye test.

It felt like the Royals were stuck in their defensive third for the majority of the first 45′.

After Louisville scored in the 26th minute, Utah managed to put together a few decent counterattacks but none resulted in anything significant.

In fact, Griffitts’s goal in the 48th minute was Utah’s first shot on goal.

Fellow rookie Ally Sentnor found Griffitts on the left side. After moving into the box, she loaded up and sent the shot towards the left-center.

Louisville goalkeeper Katie Lund got a hand on the shot but couldn’t prevent it from finding the back of the net.

Utah and Louisville went into the break tied at one a piece.

How To Watch Utah Royals FC, NWSL Matches

The Royals will play 26 games in the 2024 season.

Live radio calls of every game can be found on KSLSports.com. Select games will be broadcast on the KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM/1160 AM).

Like many other leagues, the NWSL broadcasts its games on a handful of channels and platforms.

TV options include CBS, ESPN, and ION network. Streaming options include Prime Video, Paramount+, ESPN+, and NWSL+.

Prime Video will specifically carry Friday night matches and ION network will have Saturday night double-headers.

NWSL+ is free for everyone in the U.S. and can be downloaded on Apple, Fire, and Roku TVs. Sign up for NWSL+ here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

