Andres Gomez Gives RSL First-Half Lead Against Chicago Fire FC

CHICAGO – Midfielder Andres Gomez gave RSL a 1-0 lead over the Chicago Fire FC in the first half at Soldier Field on Saturday.

The goal was his third of the season. The other two came in a brace against LAFC seven weeks ago.

Off a pass from Alexandros Katranis, Gomez got a touch and gained possession at the top of the box.

He evaded Chicago’s Fabian Herbers and sent a shot past the goalie into the bottom right corner.

After Gomez’s goal, the floodgates opened for Real Salt Lake.

Chicho Arango scored two goals in five minutes to put the road-side up 3-0.

24′ | Andrés starts us off right 😮‍💨#CHIvRSL | 0-1 pic.twitter.com/cfN66sS9RB — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) April 21, 2024

RSL held that lead going into halftime.

RSL Looks For First Win Of Month In Chicago

After a scoreless draw with Columbus at America First Field last week, Real Salt Lake looks to pick up its first win since March.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Plays To Scoreless Draw Against Columbus Crew

Meanwhile, Chicago went 1-1-3 last month but has yet to lose in April.

Home turf awaits 😤 pic.twitter.com/kxGW4SvK82 — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) April 17, 2024

The Fire boasts a record of 2-3-3 and sits just outside of the playoff picture in the East.

RSL holds the fourth spot in the West with a record of 3-2-3. Despite two draws in the last two games, Real climbed into the top ten of the MLS’ power rankings.

It’s the club’s first appearance in the top ten this year.

Columbus back on top while Houston and Real Salt Lake enter the top ten for the first time. 🎢 Power Rankings pres. by @RBCWealth: https://t.co/LKPchjVWx0 pic.twitter.com/meNpBv7GHt — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 16, 2024

Both Chicago and RSL have 11 goals scored on the season. However, the Fire has given up six more goals.

Following the match in Chicago, Real Salt Lake will play the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, April 27.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.