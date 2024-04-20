On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Chicho Arango Scores Two Goals In Five Minutes, Gives RSL 3-0 Lead

Apr 20, 2024, 7:37 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

CHICAGO – Chicho Arango added to his already impressive 2024 campaign with two goals in five minutes against the Chicago Fire FC on Saturday.

The goals in the 33rd and 37th minutes increased his total to eight on the season.

The first goal came off a bad back pass from the Fire. Arango snuck in to take the ball as it rolled into the box and quickly fired a shot past the Chicago goalkeeper.

The second goal came off of an assist from Bryan Oviedo who had a beautiful cross from the corner.

Arango wrapped around the far side of the six-yard box and tapped in the easy header.

Arango came into the game tied for most goals in the MLS at six.

The first-half brace could propel him into sole possession of that title depending on how matchday 10 plays out.

RSL Looks For First Win Of Month In Chicago

After a scoreless draw with Columbus at America First Field last week, Real Salt Lake looks to pick up its first win since March.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Plays To Scoreless Draw Against Columbus Crew

Meanwhile, Chicago went 1-1-3 last month but has yet to lose in April.

The Fire boasts a record of 2-3-3 and sits just outside of the playoff picture in the East.

RSL holds the fourth spot in the West with a record of 3-2-3. Despite two draws in the last two games, Real climbed into the top ten of the MLS’ power rankings.

It’s the club’s first appearance in the top ten this year.

Both Chicago and RSL have 11 goals scored on the season. However, the Fire has given up six more goals.

Following the match in Chicago, Real Salt Lake will play the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, April 27.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

