Chicho Arango Scores Two Goals In Five Minutes, Gives RSL 3-0 Lead

CHICAGO – Chicho Arango added to his already impressive 2024 campaign with two goals in five minutes against the Chicago Fire FC on Saturday.

The goals in the 33rd and 37th minutes increased his total to eight on the season.

HE IS INEVITABLE 😜✌️ pic.twitter.com/tTn7KgBMzg — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) April 21, 2024

The first goal came off a bad back pass from the Fire. Arango snuck in to take the ball as it rolled into the box and quickly fired a shot past the Chicago goalkeeper.

The second goal came off of an assist from Bryan Oviedo who had a beautiful cross from the corner.

Arango wrapped around the far side of the six-yard box and tapped in the easy header.

One just wasn’t enough for Chicho pic.twitter.com/HkR5hvbPkK — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) April 21, 2024

Arango came into the game tied for most goals in the MLS at six.

The first-half brace could propel him into sole possession of that title depending on how matchday 10 plays out.

RSL Looks For First Win Of Month In Chicago

After a scoreless draw with Columbus at America First Field last week, Real Salt Lake looks to pick up its first win since March.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Plays To Scoreless Draw Against Columbus Crew

Meanwhile, Chicago went 1-1-3 last month but has yet to lose in April.

Home turf awaits 😤 pic.twitter.com/kxGW4SvK82 — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) April 17, 2024

The Fire boasts a record of 2-3-3 and sits just outside of the playoff picture in the East.

RSL holds the fourth spot in the West with a record of 3-2-3. Despite two draws in the last two games, Real climbed into the top ten of the MLS’ power rankings.

It’s the club’s first appearance in the top ten this year.

Columbus back on top while Houston and Real Salt Lake enter the top ten for the first time. 🎢 Power Rankings pres. by @RBCWealth: https://t.co/LKPchjVWx0 pic.twitter.com/meNpBv7GHt — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 16, 2024

Both Chicago and RSL have 11 goals scored on the season. However, the Fire has given up six more goals.

Following the match in Chicago, Real Salt Lake will play the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, April 27.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.