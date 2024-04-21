Transfer Portal Take Bite Out Of Utah State Football Defense Following Spring Practice

LOGAN, Utah – Formal spring practices are over for Utah State football as several players have shifted their focus to the NCAA Transfer Portal, seeking other opportunities in college football.

The Aggies wrapped up their spring workout slate with a light practice on Saturday, April 20, on the Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium turf.

Great first spring in Logan. Aug 31st 🔜 pic.twitter.com/2DQJ0JbiMg — JP 🥷🏿 (@jadon_pearson39) April 21, 2024

Paul Fitzgerald | Defensive End

The redshirt-freshman led Utah State with eight sacks, tallying three more QB stops than his closest teammate. Fitzgerald totaled three sacks in USU’s bowl game loss to Georgia State.

The Idaho Falls, Idaho native finished the year with 23 tackles and one forced fumble.

Blessed to be committed to the U of U! Go Utes! Thank you Lord! pic.twitter.com/dTevRn796y — Paul Fitzgerald (@PaulFitzgeraldd) April 18, 2024

A redshirt sophomore-to-be, Fitzgerald announced his commitment to the University of Utah on Wednesday, April 17.

Sir Mells | Defensive End

The 6’4 defensive tackle played one season with USU after spending his freshman year with the Oregon Ducks. The Las Vegas, Nevada native was credited with 13 tackles (6 solo), one sack, and one forced fumble as an Aggie.

“I would like to thank Coach A and everyone at Utah State for an unforgettable experience in Utah,” Mells said on social media. “Logan has really left me with some incredible memories, the atmosphere and the people! Nothing but my love!”

Austin Okerwa | Wide Receiver

The 6’1 wideout from Skyline HS did not record a stat ,in 2023. He will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next institution.

UTAH STATE WR

I will be entering the portal with 3 years of eligibility left.

Fall/Spring Film.

Dm for the rest of my film.#Thankyou pic.twitter.com/mXdNie69fE — Austin okerwa (@austinok3rwa) April 15, 2024

“First, I want to thank the whole coaching and strength staff for giving me the opportunity to play at Utah State,” the Salt Lake native said on social media. “I’m very thankful for all my teammates and the relationships I’ve built these past two years.”

Davon Booth | Running Back

The 5’10 running back from North Las Vegas, Nevada rushed for 805 yards and six touchdowns in his lone season with the Aggies. Booth carried the football 120 times for a 6.7 yards per carry average. He also caught 12 passes for 50 yards.

Please respect my decision💙 pic.twitter.com/sX25kwDfgk — Davon Booth (@Vonn_6k) April 18, 2024

“I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal,” Booth announced on social media. “I can’t express enough gratitude to Coach Anderson for his support and giving me a chance to play football at the collegiate level. Under his leadership, I’ve grown not just as an athlete, but as a man. To my teammates, the bonds we’ve formed have been nothing short of incredible. Coming in as strangers and leaving as brothers is a testament to the brother hood.”

Clifton Mosley Jr | Defensive Tackle

The Shreveport, Louisiana native played in three games during the 2023 campaign, finishing with four tackles and a sack. Mosley’s lone QB takedown came in the Aggies Famous Idaho Potato Bowl loss to Georgia State.

I love watching Gods work ❤️ Thank you Aggie nation. pic.twitter.com/xZGX7yIhsZ — CLIFFDAUNO (@CliftonMosleyJr) April 18, 2024

“First off, I would like to give all the glory and thanks to God for the opportunity and great experience here at Utah State University,” Mosley announced via social media. “I cherish the times I had with my teammates as they became brothers. I’m also thankful for a coach who was there for me during the hardest times. I want to say thank you to everyone at Utah State. My playing time here was a time to remember.”

Al Ashford III | Cornerback

A 6’0 corner, Ashford was credited with four tackles while appearing in three games last season.

“To Aggie nation, thank you all so much for your endless support this last season,” Ashford’s statement began. “Utah State will always hold a special place in my heart. The relationships built here will last a lifetime. To my teammates and coaches, the brotherhood we’ve built together means the world to me and I am forever grateful for the time we’ve spent together.”

John Ward | DE

The 6’4 defensive end spent two seasons in Logan, racking up 23 tackles while appearing in 14 games. In 2023, the Palmdale, California native finished with 13 tackles (5 solo, 8 assisted) in nine games.

“I want to express my gratitude for the opportunity you’ve given me during my time here at Utah State,” the graduate-transfer said on social media. “You’re support, guidance, and belief i me have been invaluable… Thank you for everything Aggie Nation.”

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

You can find USU football on KSL Sports Zone , with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24