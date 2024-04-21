On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Transfer Portal Take Bite Out Of Utah State Football Defense Following Spring Practice

Apr 21, 2024, 1:19 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah –  Formal spring practices are over for Utah State football as several players have shifted their focus to the NCAA Transfer Portal, seeking other opportunities in college football.

The Aggies wrapped up their spring workout slate with a light practice on Saturday, April 20, on the Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium turf.

RELATED: Utah State QB Cooper Legas Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Paul Fitzgerald | Defensive End

The redshirt-freshman led Utah State with eight sacks, tallying three more QB stops than his closest teammate. Fitzgerald totaled three sacks in USU’s bowl game loss to Georgia State.

The Idaho Falls, Idaho native finished the year with 23 tackles and one forced fumble.

A redshirt sophomore-to-be, Fitzgerald announced his commitment to the University of Utah on Wednesday, April 17.

Sir Mells | Defensive End

The 6’4 defensive tackle played one season with USU after spending his freshman year with the Oregon Ducks. The Las Vegas, Nevada native was credited with 13 tackles (6 solo), one sack, and one forced fumble as an Aggie.

“I would like to thank Coach A and everyone at Utah State for an unforgettable experience in Utah,” Mells said on social media. “Logan has really left me with some incredible memories, the atmosphere and the people! Nothing but my love!”

Austin Okerwa | Wide Receiver

The 6’1 wideout from Skyline HS did not record a stat ,in 2023. He will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next institution.

“First, I want to thank the whole coaching and strength staff for giving me the opportunity to play at Utah State,” the Salt Lake native said on social media. “I’m very thankful for all my teammates and the relationships I’ve built these past two years.”

Davon Booth | Running Back

The 5’10 running back from North Las Vegas, Nevada rushed for 805 yards and six touchdowns in his lone season with the Aggies. Booth carried the football 120 times for a 6.7 yards per carry average. He also caught 12 passes for 50 yards.

RELATED: Booth Scampers 22 Yards For Second Quarter Aggie Touchdown

“I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal,” Booth announced on social media. “I can’t express enough gratitude to Coach Anderson for his support and giving me a chance to play football at the collegiate level. Under his leadership, I’ve grown not just as an athlete, but as a man. To my teammates, the bonds we’ve formed have been nothing short of incredible. Coming in as strangers and leaving as brothers is a testament to the brother hood.”

Clifton Mosley Jr | Defensive Tackle

The Shreveport, Louisiana native played in three games during the 2023 campaign, finishing with four tackles and a sack. Mosley’s lone QB takedown came in the Aggies Famous Idaho Potato Bowl loss to Georgia State.

“First off, I would like to give all the glory and thanks to God for the opportunity and great experience here at Utah State University,” Mosley announced via social media. “I cherish the times I had with my teammates as they became brothers. I’m also thankful for a coach who was there for me during the hardest times. I want to say thank you to everyone at Utah State. My playing time here was a time to remember.”

Al Ashford III | Cornerback

A 6’0 corner, Ashford was credited with four tackles while appearing in three games last season.

“To Aggie nation, thank you all so much for your endless support this last season,” Ashford’s statement began. “Utah State will always hold a special place in my heart. The relationships built here will last a lifetime. To my teammates and coaches, the brotherhood we’ve built together means the world to me and I am forever grateful for the time we’ve spent together.”

RELATED: QB McCae Hillstead Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

John Ward | DE

The 6’4 defensive end spent two seasons in Logan, racking up 23 tackles while appearing in 14 games. In 2023, the Palmdale, California native finished with 13 tackles (5 solo, 8 assisted) in nine games.

“I want to express my gratitude for the opportunity you’ve given me during my time here at Utah State,” the graduate-transfer said on social media. “You’re support, guidance, and belief i me have been invaluable… Thank you for everything Aggie Nation.”

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

You can find USU football on KSL Sports Zone , with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Minor League Umpires Announce Calls To Crowd For First Time In 2024 Season

Following the near-seamless implementation of rule changes last year, MLB officials look to use technology to improve the fan experience.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week Four Recap

Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the fourth week of the 2024 United Football League season.

59 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Sterling Honored By Yankees After 5,631 Games As Radio Voice

After 36 seasons as the voice of the New York Yankees, John Sterling needed just 90 seconds to say goodbye.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To 2024 NFL Draft

Here's how you can watch or listen to all of the selections during the 2024 NFL Draft which runs from April 25-27.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Basketball Adds Former Stetson Big Man Aubin Gateretse

Utah State basketball secured another transfer commitment, adding 6'11 Aubin Gateretse to bolster the Aggie front court. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Michigan Panthers DB Kai Nacua Records Interception In Consecutive Games

Former BYU safety Kai Nacua picked off a pass for the second straight week in the Panthers' Week 4 game against the Brahmas.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Transfer Portal Take Bite Out Of Utah State Football Defense Following Spring Practice