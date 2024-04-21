Michigan Panthers DB Kai Nacua Records Interception In Consecutive Games

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU defensive back Kai Nacua picked off a pass for the second straight week in the Michigan Panthers’ Week 4 game against the San Antonio Brahmas.

Kai Nacua records interception in back-to-back games

The Brahmas hosted the Panthers at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, April 20.

With 3:29 remaining in the opening quarter, Brahmas quarterback Quinten Dormady attempted a deep pass down the left side of the field. Nacua picked off the ball in the end zone.

PANTHER PICK! 🐾 😤 Kai Nacua with the read and grab! pic.twitter.com/UxjyGTuCKJ — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) April 21, 2024

It was Nacua’s second consecutive game with a pick. He hauled in an interception on April 14 against the Houston Roughnecks.

San Antonio owned a 10-0 lead at the time of the turnover.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, the Brahmas forced a punt on the next drive.

Nacua and Panthers ended up falling to San Antonio, 19-9.

The former BYU safety finished the contest with four total tackles, two solo tackles, one interception, and two pass breakups.

This season, Nacua has recorded 24 tackles, one sacks, and two interceptions.

With the loss to the Brahmas, the Panthers moved to a 2-2 record.

Onto the next one. pic.twitter.com/yoexuJv6B1 — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) April 21, 2024

Michigan’s next game is on the road against the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on FOX

About Kai Nacua

Before his professional career, the Las Vegas, Nevada product was a safety at BYU from 2013-16.

During his four seasons with the Cougars, Nacua recorded 165 total tackles, 117 solo tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 14 interceptions, and two touchdowns. He played in 38 games at BYU.

After his college career, Nacua went undrafted in 2017 and signed a free agent deal with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns. Nacua played in the NFL from 2017-2022. He spent time with the Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Jets.

Down goes Daniel! @KaiNacua with the sack for a loss of 18 😤 📺 #SFvsLAC on KPIX, https://t.co/vpdsX5I39D and the 49ers app pic.twitter.com/fQeiWNRR9K — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 23, 2021

Nacua joined the Panthers in 2023 when the team was still in the USFL.

He is the older brother of fellow Panthers player Samson Nacua and Puka Nacua of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams.

