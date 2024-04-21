Utah State Basketball Adds Former Stetson Big Man Aubin Gateretse

LOGAN, Utah – Jerrod Calhoun has secured another transfer commitment for Utah State basketball, adding 6’11 Aubin Gateretse to bolster the Aggie front court.

Gateretse announced his commitment to Utah State on Friday, April 19.

Gateretse averaged a career-high 11.6 points per game on 71.2 percent shooting in 29 games as a junior. He scored a season-high 26 points on 12-of-13 from the field against Milwaukee on November 20, 2023. He topped the 20-point plateau four times last year.

About Aubin Gateretse

The Charleroi, Belgium native joins Utah State as a senior. He is majoring in Communication & Media Studies.

🇧🇪 Aubin Gateretse is doing a great job providing a consistently efficient post presence, avg 16.0 PPG & 10.3 RPG during a 4-game winning stretch that helps Stetson stay in the race for 1st place in the ASUN In conf play: 2nd ORtg, 1st eFG%, 1st TS%, 3rd OR%, 8th DR%, 2nd Blk% pic.twitter.com/WoFFPwL1zB — CBB Europe (@CBB_Europe) February 19, 2024

Gateretse saw his offensive numbers explode in his third season with the Stetson Hatters. After playing less than ten minutes per game in his first two seasons, Gateretse started 33 times and played more than 24 minutes per game, earning a spot on the ASUN Conference All-Tournament Team.

As a sophomore, the 6’11 center came off the bench in 29 games, averaging 2.4 points and 1.9 rebounds while hitting 54.9 percent of his shots. Gateretse saw time in 19 games as a freshman, scoring a then-career-high 12 points against Johnson on December 13, 2021.

