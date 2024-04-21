How To Watch, Stream, Listen To 2024 NFL Draft
Apr 21, 2024, 2:03 PM
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The 2024 NFL Draft finally arrived and multiple local players are projected to be selected during the three-day event.
This year’s draft will be held around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan from April 25–27.
Here’s how you can watch or listen as all of the selections are made:
2024 NFL Draft Schedule
Round 1: Begins on Thursday, April 25 at 6:00 p.m. (MDT)
Rounds 2-3: Begins on Friday, April 26 at 5:00 p.m. (MDT)
Rounds 4-7: Begins on Saturday, April 27 at 10:00 a.m. (MDT)
Way To Watch:
Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah as location
Television
- NFL Network
- Comcast Xfinity – Channel 260 (SD), 698 & 1216 (HD)
- DirecTV – Channel 212 (SD/HD)
- Dish – Channel 154 (SD), 154, 5507 & 9426 (HD)
- ESPN
- Comcast Xfinity – Channel 35
- DirecTV – Channel 206
- Dish – Channel 140
- ABC
Streaming Services
Live streams of the 2024 NFL Draft are available after subscribing to a streaming service.
- NFL Network
- ESPN
- ABC
Mobile Devices
Live streams of the 2024 NFL Draft are available on mobile phone and tablet devices after logging in with a participating provider.
- NFL App (iOS, Android)
- NFL Network App (iOS, Android)
- ESPN App (iOS, Android)
- ABC App (iOS, Android)
Computers
Live streams of the 2024 NFL Draft are available on computers after logging in with a participating provider.
Connected Devices
Live streams of the 2024 NFL Draft are available on connected devices after logging in with a participating provider.
- Xbox
- PlayStation
- Roku
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- Android TV
- Chromecast with Google TV
Ways To Listen
Radio
- KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM)
Mobile Devices
Live audio streams of the 2024 NFL Draft on mobile phone and tablet devices may require a subscription.
- TuneIn App (iOS, Android)
- ESPN App (iOS, Android)
- SiriusXM App (iOS, Android)
- NFL Radio – Channel 88
- ESPN Radio – Channel 80
Local Players To Watch
Multiple players from local high schools and universities are expected to hear their names called throughout the three-day NFL Draft or will sign free agent deals after the event.
Some of the players drafted might include:
Utah
- Devaughn Vele
- Keaton Bills
- Sataoa Laumea
- Jonah Elliss
- Cole Bishop
- Sione Vaki
BYU
- Kedon Slovis
- Kingsley Suamataia
- Ryan Rehkow
- Aidan Robbins
Utah State
- MJ Tafisi
- Terrell Vaughn
- Hale Motu’apuaka
High School
- Dallin Holker (Lehi/Colorado State)
- Jackson Powers-Johnson (Corner Canyon/Oregon)
