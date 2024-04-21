How To Watch, Stream, Listen To 2024 NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The 2024 NFL Draft finally arrived and multiple local players are projected to be selected during the three-day event.

This year’s draft will be held around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan from April 25–27.

Here’s how you can watch or listen as all of the selections are made:

2024 NFL Draft Schedule

Round 1: Begins on Thursday, April 25 at 6:00 p.m. (MDT)

Rounds 2-3: Begins on Friday, April 26 at 5:00 p.m. (MDT)

Rounds 4-7: Begins on Saturday, April 27 at 10:00 a.m. (MDT)

Way To Watch:

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah as location

Television

NFL Network Comcast Xfinity – Channel 260 (SD), 698 & 1216 (HD) DirecTV – Channel 212 (SD/HD) Dish – Channel 154 (SD), 154, 5507 & 9426 (HD)

ESPN Comcast Xfinity – Channel 35 DirecTV – Channel 206 Dish – Channel 140

ABC

Streaming Services

Live streams of the 2024 NFL Draft are available after subscribing to a streaming service.

Mobile Devices

Live streams of the 2024 NFL Draft are available on mobile phone and tablet devices after logging in with a participating provider.

NFL App (iOS, Android) NFL+

NFL Network App (iOS, Android)

ESPN App (iOS, Android)

ABC App (iOS, Android)

Computers

Live streams of the 2024 NFL Draft are available on computers after logging in with a participating provider.

Connected Devices

Live streams of the 2024 NFL Draft are available on connected devices after logging in with a participating provider.

Xbox

PlayStation

Roku

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Chromecast with Google TV

Ways To Listen

Radio

Mobile Devices

Live audio streams of the 2024 NFL Draft on mobile phone and tablet devices may require a subscription.

TuneIn App (iOS, Android)

ESPN App (iOS, Android)

SiriusXM App (iOS, Android) NFL Radio – Channel 88 ESPN Radio – Channel 80



Local Players To Watch

Multiple players from local high schools and universities are expected to hear their names called throughout the three-day NFL Draft or will sign free agent deals after the event.

Some of the players drafted might include:

Utah

Devaughn Vele

Keaton Bills

Sataoa Laumea

Jonah Elliss

Cole Bishop

Sione Vaki

BYU

Kedon Slovis

Kingsley Suamataia

Ryan Rehkow

Aidan Robbins

Utah State

MJ Tafisi

Terrell Vaughn

Hale Motu’apuaka

High School

Dallin Holker (Lehi/Colorado State)

Jackson Powers-Johnson (Corner Canyon/Oregon)

