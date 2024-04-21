On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
How To Watch, Stream, Listen To 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 21, 2024, 2:03 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The 2024 NFL Draft finally arrived and multiple local players are projected to be selected during the three-day event.

This year’s draft will be held around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan from April 25–27.

Here’s how you can watch or listen as all of the selections are made:

2024 NFL Draft Schedule

Round 1: Begins on Thursday, April 25 at 6:00 p.m. (MDT)

Rounds 2-3: Begins on Friday, April 26 at 5:00 p.m. (MDT)

Rounds 4-7: Begins on Saturday, April 27 at 10:00 a.m. (MDT)

RELATED: Local Players Shine At 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Way To Watch:

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah as location

Television

Streaming Services

Live streams of the 2024 NFL Draft are available after subscribing to a streaming service.

Mobile Devices

Live streams of the 2024 NFL Draft are available on mobile phone and tablet devices after logging in with a participating provider.

Computers

Live streams of the 2024 NFL Draft are available on computers after logging in with a participating provider.

Connected Devices

Live streams of the 2024 NFL Draft are available on connected devices after logging in with a participating provider.

  • Xbox
  • PlayStation
  • Roku
  • Apple TV
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Android TV
  • Chromecast with Google TV

Ways To Listen

Radio

Mobile Devices

Live audio streams of the 2024 NFL Draft on mobile phone and tablet devices may require a subscription.

Local Players To Watch

Multiple players from local high schools and universities are expected to hear their names called throughout the three-day NFL Draft or will sign free agent deals after the event.

Some of the players drafted might include:

RELATED STORIES

Utah

  • Devaughn Vele
  • Keaton Bills
  • Sataoa Laumea
  • Jonah Elliss
  • Cole Bishop
  • Sione Vaki

BYU

  • Kedon Slovis
  • Kingsley Suamataia
  • Ryan Rehkow
  • Aidan Robbins

Utah State

  • MJ Tafisi
  • Terrell Vaughn
  • Hale Motu’apuaka

High School

  • Dallin Holker (Lehi/Colorado State)
  • Jackson Powers-Johnson (Corner Canyon/Oregon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

