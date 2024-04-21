Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week Four Recap
Apr 21, 2024, 3:13 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the fourth week of the 2024 United Football League season.
Local Players in the UFL: Week 4 Recap
The UFL is a new spring professional football league created from a merger of the XFL and USFL in 2023.
Here is how the local players performed during the fourth week of the UFL season:
#LocalsInTheUFL
Former Utah Utes
Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (2-2)
The former Utah linebacker had seven total tackles and three solo tackles in D.C.’s 20-18 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 20.
Next Game: vs. St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday, April 28 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+
We will come back stronger. pic.twitter.com/K6zsraBkAi
— D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) April 21, 2024
T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Roughnecks (1-3)
The former Utah running back had 10 carries for 30 yards and one reception for 11 yards in Houston’s 17-9 win over the Arlington Renegades on Sunday, April 21.
Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 27 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Darrin Paulo – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-3)
The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 32-17 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 20.
Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-3)
The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 32-17 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 20.
Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Troy Williams — Quarterback – Memphis Showboats (1-3)
The former Utah quarterback was 4/9 passing for 37 yards in Memphis’ 32-17 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 20. Williams also carried the ball one time for three yards.
Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Onto the next one. pic.twitter.com/nWTxPctndJ
— Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) April 20, 2024
Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (2-2)
The former Utah defensive back had two total tackles, one solo tackle, and two pass breakups in Michigan’s 19-9 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 20.
Next Game: @ Memphis Showboats on Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Mika Tafua — Defensive End — Michigan Panthers (2-2)
The former Utah defensive lineman and the Panthers suffered a 19-9 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 20.
Next Game: @ Memphis Showboats on Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Onto the next one. pic.twitter.com/yoexuJv6B1
— Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) April 21, 2024
Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – St. Louis Battlehawks (3-1)
The former Utah linebacker and the Battlehawks beat the Memphis Showboats, 32-17, on Saturday, April 20.
Next Game: @ D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 28 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+
better luck next time @USFLShowboats 😏 pic.twitter.com/2VpN7wAaUW
— St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) April 20, 2024
Former BYU Cougars
Tomasi Laulile — Defensive Tackle – Arlington Renegades (0-4)
The former BYU defensive lineman had two tackles in Arlington’s 17-9 loss to the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 21.
Next Game: vs. San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 27 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (2-2)
The former BYU defensive back had four total tackles, two solo tackles, one interception, and two pass breakups in Michigan’s 19-9 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 20.
Next Game: @ Memphis Showboats on Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on FOX
.@KaiNacua = Ball Hawk 🤙🤙#LocalsInTheUFL #UFL #BYU #GoCougs #BYUFOOTBALL https://t.co/tTyiU3iGq3
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 21, 2024
Former Weber State Wildcats
Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Houston Roughnecks (1-3)
The former Weber State defensive lineman had five total tackles, two solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Houston’s 17-9 win over the Arlington Renegades on Sunday, April 21.
Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 27 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX
IN THE WIN COLUMN 😤 pic.twitter.com/hMkWmSpzSJ
— Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) April 21, 2024
Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Brock Miller – Punter – Michigan Panthers (2-2)
The former Southern Utah punter punted six times with an average of 43.2 yards per kick in Michigan’s 19-9 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 20.
Next Game: @ Memphis Showboats on Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Former High School Standouts
Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Houston Roughnecks (1-3)
The former Desert Hills standout had five tackles in Houston’s 17-9 win over the Arlington Renegades on Sunday, April 21.
Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 27 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX
RELATED: United Football League Reveals Inaugural Regular Season Schedule
2024 UFL Teams & Stadiums
USFL Conference
- Birmingham Stallions – Protective Stadium
- Houston Roughnecks – Rice Stadium
- Memphis Showboats – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- Michigan Panthers – Ford Field
XFL Conference
- Arlington Renegades – Choctaw Stadium
- D.C Defenders – Audi Field
- San Antonio Brahmas – The Alamodome
- St. Louis Battlehawks – The Dome at America’s Center
Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.