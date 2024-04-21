Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week Four Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the fourth week of the 2024 United Football League season.

Local Players in the UFL: Week 4 Recap

The UFL is a new spring professional football league created from a merger of the XFL and USFL in 2023.

Here is how the local players performed during the fourth week of the UFL season:

#LocalsInTheUFL

Former Utah Utes

Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (2-2)

The former Utah linebacker had seven total tackles and three solo tackles in D.C.’s 20-18 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 20.

Next Game: vs. St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday, April 28 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

We will come back stronger. pic.twitter.com/K6zsraBkAi — D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) April 21, 2024

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Roughnecks (1-3)

The former Utah running back had 10 carries for 30 yards and one reception for 11 yards in Houston’s 17-9 win over the Arlington Renegades on Sunday, April 21.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 27 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Darrin Paulo – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-3)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 32-17 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 20.

Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-3)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 32-17 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 20.

Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Troy Williams — Quarterback – Memphis Showboats (1-3)

The former Utah quarterback was 4/9 passing for 37 yards in Memphis’ 32-17 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 20. Williams also carried the ball one time for three yards.

Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Onto the next one. pic.twitter.com/nWTxPctndJ — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) April 20, 2024

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (2-2)

The former Utah defensive back had two total tackles, one solo tackle, and two pass breakups in Michigan’s 19-9 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 20.

Next Game: @ Memphis Showboats on Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Mika Tafua — Defensive End — Michigan Panthers (2-2)

The former Utah defensive lineman and the Panthers suffered a 19-9 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 20.

Next Game: @ Memphis Showboats on Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Onto the next one. pic.twitter.com/yoexuJv6B1 — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) April 21, 2024

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – St. Louis Battlehawks (3-1)

The former Utah linebacker and the Battlehawks beat the Memphis Showboats, 32-17, on Saturday, April 20.

Next Game: @ D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 28 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Former BYU Cougars

Tomasi Laulile — Defensive Tackle – Arlington Renegades (0-4)

The former BYU defensive lineman had two tackles in Arlington’s 17-9 loss to the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 21.

Next Game: vs. San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 27 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (2-2)

The former BYU defensive back had four total tackles, two solo tackles, one interception, and two pass breakups in Michigan’s 19-9 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 20.

Next Game: @ Memphis Showboats on Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Houston Roughnecks (1-3)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had five total tackles, two solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Houston’s 17-9 win over the Arlington Renegades on Sunday, April 21.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 27 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX

IN THE WIN COLUMN 😤 pic.twitter.com/hMkWmSpzSJ — Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) April 21, 2024

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – Michigan Panthers (2-2)

The former Southern Utah punter punted six times with an average of 43.2 yards per kick in Michigan’s 19-9 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 20.

Next Game: @ Memphis Showboats on Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former High School Standouts

Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Houston Roughnecks (1-3)

The former Desert Hills standout had five tackles in Houston’s 17-9 win over the Arlington Renegades on Sunday, April 21.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 27 at 5 p.m. (MT) on FOX

2024 UFL Teams & Stadiums

USFL Conference

Birmingham Stallions – Protective Stadium

Houston Roughnecks – Rice Stadium

Memphis Showboats – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Michigan Panthers – Ford Field

XFL Conference

Arlington Renegades – Choctaw Stadium

D.C Defenders – Audi Field

San Antonio Brahmas – The Alamodome

St. Louis Battlehawks – The Dome at America’s Center

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

