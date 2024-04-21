On the Site:
Utah Warriors Sneak Past San Diego Legion For One-Point Win

Apr 21, 2024, 6:04 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors took down the San Diego Legion in a back-and-forth game that ended in a one-point victory for the visitors.

Warriors beat Legion in California

The Legion hosted the Warriors at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California on Sunday, April 21.

Utah defeated San Diego, 33-32.

It was the Warriors’ first road victory over the Legion and the club’s first win over San Diego in the past four matches.

The first half hour of the match was controlled by the home team. The Legion quickly took control of the scoreboard after connecting on a penalty kick in the fourth minute of action. San Diego’s kick made it an early 3-0 game.

In the 21st minute, the Legion added to their total with the game’s first try. After the try, San Diego connected on a conversion kick to stretch its lead to 10-0.

Eight minutes after the Legion’s first try, the Warriors finally got onto the scoreboard.

Caleb Makene sprinted down the turf and into the try zone before dotting the ball down for a try and the Warriors’ first points of the afternoon. After Makene’s play, Joel Hodgson hit a conversion kick to make it a 10-7 contest.

In the 37th minute, the Warriors managed to tie the game following their slow start. Hodgson connected on a penalty kick and the boot evened the scoreboard at 10-10.

Before halftime, Utah’s impressive turnaround continued as Michael Manson fought his way into the try zone and put the ball down for his fifth try of the season. Manson’s play and another conversion kick from Hodgson gave the Warriors 17 unanswered points and a seven-point lead at halftime.

Shortly after the break, the Legion leveled the scoreboard at 17-17 following a try in the 42nd minute and a subsequent conversion kick.

Four minutes later, the Warriors regained the advantage on another successful penalty kick by Hodgson. The kick put Utah in front, 20-17.

In the 48th minute, Manson flew down the field and dove into the try zone for his second try of the game. The standout play pushed the Warriors’ lead to 27-17 after Hodgson’s conversion kick went through the uprights.

A few minutes later, Hodgson’s big performance continued with another penalty kick to push Utah’s lead to 13 points.

In the 56th minute, the Legion stopped Utah’s run with a try after diving on a loose ball in the try zone. San Diego’s try cut the Warriors’ advantage to 30-22.

Four minutes after the try, the Legion dotted down another ball for five more points. San Diego buried a conversion kick after the try to make it a 30-29 game at the final hydration break.

In the 66th minute, the Legion took control of the scoreboard with three points on a penalty kick. San Diego took a 32-30 lead into the final 10 minutes of game time.

10 minutes after San Diego’s go-ahead play, the Warriors regained the lead after another kick by Hodgson. The penalty boot pushed Utah in front by a point, 33-32 in the 76th minute.

Utah held off the Legion in the final minutes to secure the victory.

Up next for Warriors

With the win, the Warriors improved to a 3-4-0 record this season.

Utah’s next game is at home against Old Glory DC on Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. (MT). The match will be broadcast on FS1.

Remaining 2024 Schedule for Utah Warriors

  • April 26 vs. Old Glory DC
  • May 4 vs. Houston SaberCats
  • May 11 @ Miami Sharks
  • May 18 @ NOLA Gold
  • June 1 vs. San Diego Legion
  • June 9 @ Seattle Seawolves
  • June 16 @ New England Free Jacks
  • June 22 vs. Dallas Jackals
  • June 28 vs. Rugby FC Los Angeles

Last season, the Warriors posted a 10-6 record and narrowly missed the postseason as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

