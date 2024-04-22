Tony Finau Rebounds From Masters, Ties For 12th At RBC Heritage

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s own and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau bounced back from a rough performance at the Masters Tournament and posted a top-15 finish at the 2024 RBC Heritage.

Tony Finau ties for 12th place at RBC Heritage

The RBC Heritage was played at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina from April 18-22.

Finau opened the tournament with solid rounds of 70 and 69 to begin the weekend at three-under-par. The Utahn continued his strong play on Saturday, April 20 by shooting two-under-par for his third round and was in contention heading into the final round of the event.

The fourth and final round of the event was cut short due to darkness on Sunday, April 21. Finau managed to finish his round before the postponement. His fourth round was his best of the event and moved him up the leaderboard after he recorded a day of six-under-par. Finau’s Sunday included six birdies.

On Monday, the event continued and concluded with Scottie Scheffler winning the tournament.

Fan favorite Tony Finau teeing off on 10. #RBCHeritage pic.twitter.com/RrBfku52Y4 — Cover 1 Golf (@Cover1Golf) April 19, 2024

Tony Finau’s scorecard

Round One: 70 (-1)

Round Two: 69 (-2)

Round Three: 69 (-2)

Round Four: 65 (-6)

Final Score: -11

Leaderboard

1. Scottie Scheffler (-19)

2. Sahith Theegala (-16)

T3. Wyndham Clark (-15)

T3. Patrick Cantlay (-15)

T5. Justin Thomas (-14)

T5. J.T. Poston (-14)

T5. Patrick Rodgers (-14)

T5. Seep Straka (-14)

9. Collin Morikawa (-13)

T10. Chris Kirk (-12)

T10. Ludvig Aberg (-12)

T12. Brian Harman (-11)

T12. Tony Finau (-11)

T12. Sungjae Im (-11)

T12. Russell Henley (-11)

T12. Seamus Power (-11)

BREAKING: Scottie Scheffler is the 56th annual #RBCHeritage Champion! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/g55EgGWNOT — RBC Heritage (@RBC_Heritage) April 22, 2024

The purse for the event was $20 million. The tournament’s previous champion was Matt Fitzpatrick.

About Tony Finau

The Salt Lake City native has played professionally since 2007.

The Houston Open was Finau’s ninth event of 2024.

He started the 2024 PGA Tour season by tying for 38th place at The Sentry on January 7. Following The Sentry, Finau placed tied for 25th at The American Express, tied for sixth at the Farmers Insurance Open, and tied for 47th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

After Pebble Beach, Finau tied for 19th at The Genesis Invitational, tied for 13th at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, tied for 45th at THE PLAYERS Championship, and missed the cut at the Valspar Championship.

Before the Masters, Finau tied for second at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Finau has nine professional victories, including six on the PGA Tour. Finau won four events from 2022-23.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland