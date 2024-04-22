BYU Football Offers Transfer Portal Lineman From FCS Ranks

PROVO, Utah – BYU football isn’t heavily involved in the post-spring transfer portal. But they continue to keep an eye on adding depth to its offensive line.

An example of that is their latest transfer portal offer.

BYU football offers Maine’s Xavier Lozowicki

BYU extended an offer to Xavier Lozowicki from the University of Maine in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Lozowicki announced his offer on X on Monday.

BYU was one of four schools to immediately offer Lozowicki after he announced he was officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal. The other reported offers include Cincinnati, a fellow Big 12 program, UMass, and Austin Peay.

Lozowicki played one season at Maine, where he appeared in five games. He took snaps at both offensive tackle and guard.

“…I want to thank Maine for giving me a chance to play Division 1 football and for taking a shot on a kid with minimal offers,” wrote Lozowicki on X.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Lozowicki has three years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career. He signed with Maine out of high school powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida. Lozowicki hails from Ridley Park, Pennsylvania.

BYU is looking to add depth along the offensive line

At the end of spring practice in March, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said that the offensive line unit would be an area where they would look to improve.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We’re a little bit low at offensive line right now. Just numbers-wise,” said Roderick last month. “We like the guys we have. We’re just down a couple of numbers. So if we can an o-lineman or two, we will.”

The spring NCAA Transfer Portal window for football athletes closes on May 1.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper