On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UNAFFORDABLE UTAH

Trailer park residents forced into eviction by Moab City after insurance complications

Apr 22, 2024, 5:11 PM | Updated: 5:57 pm

Moab is pictured on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)...

Moab is pictured on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

(Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

MOAB — After six years of a promised affordable housing project in a Moab trailer park, residents were notified by the city on April 17 that not only would they no longer receive new housing, but would also face imminent eviction by July 1.

In a Facebook post made by the city, it passed the reason for the eviction to the insurance carrier of the land. The city said it “will not insure the trailer park after June 30; the City cannot carry that liability without insurance.”

A resident of the trailer park, Marjorie Begay, had been hearing rumors of the devastating news beforehand. Begay said she has lived on Walnut Lane since 1998.

She said she had been reassured in the past by multiple landlords that she wouldn’t be “thrown out on the street.” So she wasn’t expecting the reality of the notice she received from the city, stating she had less than three months to relocate.

“They don’t care where we’re gonna go,” she said. “They don’t care whether we have little kids.”

Moab’s plans for Walnut Lane

City Councilman Luke Wojciechowski, worked with some of the residents from Walnut Lane, he said, when he served as deputy executive director at Seekhaven.

“(My Seekhaven) experience coupled with a general understanding that Walnut Lane is largely comprised of the most vulnerable members in our community, is why I’m particularly passionate about this project and about providing affordable housing for our community in general,” he said.

In 2018, the city of Moab purchased the land on Walnut Lane that now houses 26 trailer homes. The city embarked on the project, according to reporting from The Moab Times, which became consistently problematic. The goal was to upscale the land to an 80-unit affordable housing complex which would re-house not just the current residents, but additional tenants.

At one point, the developer selected for the project expected to be able to house 288 people, but the rent prices projected were less than “affordable,” according to the Moab Sun News.

Wojciechowski said the city’s current plans consist of tearing the trailers down after the residents leave.

“Unfortunately, a significant portion of the trailers currently on-site are in extremely bad shape (many of which were in even worse shape when the city initially purchased the property), and likely wouldn’t survive a move without significant structural damage,” he said. “Many of the trailers are also old enough that they contain asbestos.”

Wojciechowski said the city is putting together some financial compensation packages, in amounts that will depend on “various factors.” He said the city will also provide members of its staff to serve as case managers for the residents, hopefully, to help connect them with resources.

When KSL TV spoke with Begay, she had not yet been informed about a compensation package. She also said she owns her trailer, and it has been in her family since 1965.

“The trailer is old, but I still sleep in there,” she said. “If I was going to move, I would demolish it and buy a new one. But because I’m here it works.”

A trailer park on Walnut Lane in Moab, Utah. The residents of the trailer park were notified by the city that they would need to leave by July 1, after the city said the insurance provider would no longer insure the lot. (Google)

Moab’s housing crisis

City Councilwoman Kaitlin Myers spoke with KSL TV, coincidentally the day before the Walnut Lane news went public. She spoke regarding another project that’s working to help residents in Moab find housing. It hasn’t been easy for many in the town whose economics revolve around tourism.

Myers was also on staff at the city as the senior projects manager from 2019 to 2021, and oversaw the Walnut Lane project at the time.

“I know the residents fairly well from my time on staff, and the news on Wednesday was devastating,” Myers said. “I can’t share specifics, but I’m doing all I can right now behind the scenes to continue to push for support for the present situation (exploration of insurance options, connections to community partners, supporting financial packages from the city and community grassroots fundraisers, helping to identify rehousing options, etc.) and to get a new plan in place to redevelop the site.”

As for Begay, she said she has already begun clearing out, and has already rid her trailer of all furniture. She said she plans to house her family in their car.

“We didn’t do anything wrong. We didn’t commit crimes. We get up every day and go to work, come back home and sleep, take care of each other, and do it all again,” she said.

Begay said in speaking with her neighbors, they all agreed that they could manage to pay more in rent. But that’s not an option being afforded.

She said she and her mother attempted to find other housing with little luck. According to Begay, low-income housing projects that would suit them have either been planned for completion in 1 to 2 years or have a long waiting list. One even turned them away, saying they wouldn’t allow families to rent.

“They just want couples, just adults,” she said. “They won’t take families, and my neighbor is in tears because she has a Latina family, she has four children and (one of them) is a newborn baby. The oldest is 16 or 17 years old. She’s a stay-at-home mom because she just had a (cesarean) section, while her husband tries to go out and make money and find out how to fix this.”

Begay said her mother also faces consistent health problems with some internal organs and needs to be close to a hospital, which creates an additional amenity her family needs to have.

Because the city is in its peak tourism season, Wojciechowski said that temporary housing units are already occupied, and will not open again until late fall.

“I, personally, feel that the most vulnerable members of our community are being forced into an absolutely tragic decision that needs to be made in an incredibly short period of time,” Wojciechowski said. “So, try as we might to provide all of these individuals with whatever support is within our capacity, I don’t know that it will make that reality any less devastating, if at all.”

A member of the Moab community, Kya Marienfield, started a *GoFundMe to help families in their time of need. Marienfield said the funds will be split equally amongst the families.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the GoFundMe account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Unaffordable Utah

New townhomes...

Eliza Pace

Utah ranked No. 5 worst state to find a starter home

In a recent study, Utah was ranked the fifth worst state to find a starter home. Here's why.

10 days ago

A new study highlighted six "million-dollar cities" in Utah with an average listed home price of ov...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah has more ‘million-dollar cities’ as home prices climb

A new Zillow study put Utah in the top 15 states with the most "million-dollar cities." But other places in Utah aren't incredibly less expensive, economists say.

19 days ago

Lehi homes...

Daniel Woodruff

Governor highlights bills to help Utah homebuyers, but will they make a difference?

Gov. Spencer Cox on Thursday highlighted several new bills he just signed into law that are aimed at getting more buyers into the market.

25 days ago

a sign announcing rent...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah senators kill compromise bill giving tenants more notice of rent increases

A Utah lawmaker’s push to give tenants more notice of rent increases hit a wall as Republicans on a Senate committee voted not to advance it.

2 months ago

Homes under construction...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah lawmakers eye changes to first-time homebuyer program

Utah's new first-time homebuyer program could soon be changing.

3 months ago

two flags in front of the Utah Capitol...

Daniel Woodruff

Proposal to expand Utah’s earned income tax credit stalls at Legislature

A bill that would have expanded Utah’s earned income tax credit by making it refundable failed to pass out of a legislative committee Tuesday afternoon.

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Trailer park residents forced into eviction by Moab City after insurance complications