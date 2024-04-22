Report: New York Jets Trade QB Zach Wilson To Denver Broncos

SALT LAKE CITY – The New York Jets traded former BYU Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Zach Wilson traded to Broncos

The trade was reported on Monday, April 22.

After three rough years with the Jets, the former BYU star is reportedly headed to Broncos Country and Mile High.

“A new QB in Denver: The #Jets are trading former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson to the #Broncos, per sources. Denver is expect to send a 2024 sixth-round pick to New York for Wilson and a 2024 seventh-rounder, with the teams dividing his guaranteed camp roster bonus,” Pelissero posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Former #Jets starting QB and No. 2 pick Zach Wilson is on the move. Sources say he’s being traded to the #Broncos, hoping for a fresh start. The deal includes a late-round pick swap (6th for a 7th) and NYJ will pay some of Wilson’s roughly $5.5M salary,” Rapoport added.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Corner Canyon product entered his rookie season as the Jets’ starting quarterback. Wilson experienced multiple knee injuries that caused him to miss games during his first two seasons.

Midway through his sophomore NFL season, the Jets benched Wilson. After returning to the lineup later in the year, Wilson was benched again.

He entered the 2023 season as Aaron Rodger’s backup. However, Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury a few plays into New York’s first game. Wilson was thrust back into the starting lineup for a team that showed the same flaws from past seasons.

Late in 2023, Wilson was benched for the third time in his career. He returned to the field a couple of weeks later after the Jets found no success with their other quarterbacks. Wilson suffered a concussion the following week and didn’t play for the remainder of the regular season. The former BYU star missed New York’s final three games and the Jets finished with a 7-10 record, missing the playoffs for a 13th straight year.

In his third season, Wilson threw for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a completion percentage of 60.1. He also ran for 211 yards.

During his three years in the league, the former BYU star has thrown for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions with a 57.0 percent completion rate. He’s added 498 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

