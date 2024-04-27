On the Site:
Alexandros Katranis Puts RSL On Top With One Minute Left In Regulation

Apr 27, 2024, 7:41 PM

PHILADELPHIA – Alexandros Katranis made sure that the match between RSL and Philadelphia didnt end in a draw as he scored in the 89th minute.

The goal was Katranis’ second of the season.

Following a set-piece situation, Katranis got the ball outside the box and sent a left-footed shot toward the right post.

Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake laid out for the save but it was out of reach.

Everyone at Subaru Park and everyone watching at home was prepared for a 1-1 draw but a perfectly placed ball from Katranis erased any hope of a point for the Union.

Seven minutes of stoppage time was added but RSL held strong and stole three points on the road.

RSL Ends Two-Game Road Trip In Philadelphia

Real Salt Lake started the month of April with back-to-back draws against Minnesota and Columbus.

After the big 4-0 win over Chicago last weekend, Real moved up to eighth in the MLS power rankings.

RSL currently holds the 3-seed in the West with a record of 4-2-3.

Philadelphia sits in the East’s six-spot at 3-0-4. They are the only undefeated team left in Major League Soccer.

The Union have played three home games so far this season. They have one win and two draws in Subaru Park.

Real Salt Lake will look to hand the Union their first loss of the 2024 season on Saturday.

RSL forward Chicho Arango has been on a tear so far this season.

With eight goals and six assists in nine games played, Arango has emerged as an early-season MVP candidate.

He leads the MLS in goals ahead of Lionel Messi with seven and four other players with six.

A win on Saturday could move RSL to as high as second in the West standings.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

