Jaedyn Rucker Surprises Utah Gymnastics Fans By Announcing Return For Sixth Year

Apr 28, 2024, 11:45 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Jaedyn Rucker surprised Red Rock nation by announcing a return for a sixth and final season in 2025.

The Utah gymnastics’ social media accounts posted about Rucker’s return on Sunday, April 28.

Rucker sat out the 2020 season after suffering an ACL injury, making one last return possible. She will join Jaylene Gilstrap as a “super senior” providing valuable leadership while Utah moves to the Big 12 Conference.

Additionally, record-setting gymnast Maile O’Keefe will also be around in 2025 as a student-coach.

Red Rocks Put A Bow On Another Successful Season

The Red Rocks took third place at Nationals for the fourth year in a row while the LSU Tigers earned their first title in program history for the 2024 competitive season.

Utah had solid outings on three of four events and even led heading into the final rotation, but two missed vaults killed any chance of coming away with a title for the first time since 1995.

While in some ways it was a disappointing ending to their season, in other ways it was encouraging to see the Red Rocks rally together the way they did after a rocky start to the year.

  1. LSU- 198.2250
  2. Cal- 197.8500
  3. Utah- 197.8000
  4. Florida- 197.4375

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

