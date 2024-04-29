Buk Buk sentenced to 15 years to life for 2021 death of Aaron Lowe

SALT LAKE CITY — Emotion, heartbreak, and an angry outburst in court during the sentencing of the man who killed University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe.

Lowe was shot multiple times along with his girlfriend in September of 2021 during a house party by 25-year-old Buk Mawut Buk. Lowe was killed, and his girlfriend survived. Buk pleaded guilty in March to Lowe’s murder and his girlfriend’s attempted murder.

During Monday’s sentencing, a family member of Buk started screaming and yelling expletives at the judge after she was asked to hand over her phone because she was allegedly recording the proceedings.

The judge had her arrested and thrown in jail.

Lowe’s mom and dad were both in court, and both gave statements talking about the horrific loss of their son and the pain and anguish they have been through.

“We lost a son, a brother, a friend, and a confidant to me. There are no words to describe the pain we all felt,” said a tearful William Smith Jr., Lowe’s father.

But then his father forgave Buk for what he had done.

“The night that we got the news of Aarons’s life being taken, even though we didn’t know you, we forgave you. That very night, we didn’t know you, didn’t see you before, but we forgave you,” he said.

But Lowe’s mom says she cannot forgive.

“That night, Mr. Buk Buk put a hole in my heart. He broke a bond. Aaron was a triplet. There are two more, so it was three of them, and he broke a cord that would never be bonded again,” said a tearful Donna Lowe-Stern. “I have no forgiveness in my heart right now, and I’ll let God deal with me on that right now.”

Buk did give a statement saying he was sorry.

“I’m sorry to the Aaron Lowe family. I’m sorry for the state of Utah. I’m sorry to my family. I was lost, and I didn’t know better. I’m striving to be a better man for my family and community,” said Buk, who showed no emotion. “I can’t imagine the pain and suffering you go through. I’m sorry.”

In March, Buk plead guilty to one count of murder and one count of attempted murder, both first-degree felonies.

According to court documents, the plea deal dismissed the additional second-degree felony charges of obstruction of justice and possession of a weapon by a restricted person. The deal also reduced the aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder charges to murder and attempted murder.

Judge Paul Parker sentenced Buk to a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years to life along with another three years to life in prison, to be served consecutively in the Utah State Prison