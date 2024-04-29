MiLB Season Heating Up As Salt Lake Bees Prepare For May

SALT LAKE CITY— The Salt Lake Bees lost a pair of players for good reason as they continued the longest road trip of 2024 in Oklahoma City. Versatile utility man Cole Tucker and starting pitcher Davis Daniel were called up by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, April 29.

Tucker hit .313 with a homer, two doubles, and five RBI in ten games for the Bees after signing a minor league contract with the Angels earlier in April. Daniel is 0-3 with a 6.08 ERA and 26 strikeouts in five starts.

Davis Daniel and Cole Tucker have been called up by the @Angels! pic.twitter.com/33GwlnZ0jO — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 29, 2024

Second baseman Jack Lopez leads Salt Lake with three home runs. His 13 RBI are tied with former Kansas City Royal Hunter Dozier for the team lead. Willie Calhoun has driven in 12 while speedy Bryce Teodosio has four doubles, a PCL-leading six triples, and 11 runs knocked in.

Jordyn Adams is fourth in the PCL with 11 stolen bases, setting his sights on the franchise single-season stolen base record (44) he set in 2023. Teodosio and Lopez have six steals each.

Kenny Rosenberg leads Salt Lake with a 3.19 ERA and 32 strikeouts in five starts. Amir Garrett (2.45 ERA), Travis MacGregor (4.30 ERA), and Zac Kristofak (3.38 ERA) form a three-headed monster out of the bullpen. The trio has combined to strike out 34 batters in 40.2 innings.

The Bees are third in the PCL with a 4.67 team ERA.

May Schedule

Bees @ Oklahoma City – Tuesday, April 30 – Sunday, May 5

Tuesday @ 5:05 p.m. MT

Wednesday @ 10:05 a.m. MT

Thursday-Friday @ 6:05 p.m. MT

Saturday @ 5:05 p.m. MT

Sunday @ 1:05 p.m. MT

Oklahoma City Baseball Club is the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sacramento River Cats @ Bees – Tuesday, May 7 – Sunday, May 12

Tuesday @ 6:35 p.m. MT

Wednesday @ 12:05 p.m. MT

Thursday @ 11:05 a.m. MT

Friday & Saturday, @ 6:35 p.m. MT

Sunday @ 1:05 p.m. MT (Mother’s Day)

The River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Bees @ Tacoma Rainiers – Tuesday, May 14 – Sunday, May 19

Tuesday, Wednesday, & Saturday @ 7:05 p.m. MT

Friday & Saturday @ 8:05 p.m. MT

Sunday @ 2:35 p.m. MT

The Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Albuquerque Isotopes @ Bees – Tuesday, May 21 – Sunday, May 26

Tuesday & Thursday-Saturday @ 6:35 p.m. MT

Wednesday @ 12:05 p.m. MT

Sunday @ 1:05 p.m. MT

The Isotopes are the Triple-A affiliate for the Colorado Rockies.

Bees @ Reno Aces – Tuesday, May 28 – Sunday, June 2

Tuesday-Wednesday @ 7:05 p.m. MT

Thursday @ 12:05 p.m. MT

Friday-Saturday @ 7:35 p.m. MT

Sunday @ 2:05 p.m. MT

The Aces are the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Follow The Salt Lake Bees With KSL Sports

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Tony Parks on KSL Sports Zone.

Brian Preece, our KSLsports.com insider, can give you the inside scoop. He’s your guide to the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Please take advantage of his in-depth coverage of the Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of the Bees here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24