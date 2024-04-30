On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

US drug control agency will move to reclassify marijuana in a historic shift, AP sources say

Apr 30, 2024, 11:15 AM | Updated: 11:17 am

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)...

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ZEKE MILLER, JOSHUA GOODMAN, JIM MUSTIAN AND LINDSAY WHITEHURST


WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, The Associated Press has learned, a historic shift to generations of American drug policy that could have wide ripple-effects across the country.

The DEA’s proposal, which still must be reviewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget, would recognize the medical uses of cannabis and acknowledge it has less potential for abuse than some of the nation’s most dangerous drugs. However, it would not legalize marijuana outright for recreational use.

The agency’s move, confirmed to the AP on Tuesday by five people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive regulatory review, clears the last significant regulatory hurdle before the agency’s biggest policy change in over 50 years can take effect.

Once OMB signs off, the DEA will take public comment on the plan to move marijuana from its current classification as a Schedule I drug, alongside heroin and LSD. It moves pot to Schedule III, alongside ketamine and some anabolic steroids, following a recommendation from the federal Health and Human Services Department. After the public-comment period the agency would publish the final rule.

It comes after President Joe Biden called for a review of federal marijuana law in October 2022 and has moved to pardon thousands of Americans convicted federally of simple possession of the drug. He has also called on governors and local leaders to take similar steps to erase marijuana convictions.

“Criminal records for marijuana use and possession have imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities,” Biden said in December. “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time that we right these wrongs.”

The election year announcement could help Biden, a Democrat, boost flagging support, particularly among younger voters.

Schedule III drugs are still controlled substances and subject to rules and regulations, and people who traffic in them without permission could still face federal criminal prosecution.

Some critics argue the DEA shouldn’t change course on marijuana, saying rescheduling isn’t necessary and could lead to harmful side effects.

On the other end of the spectrum, others argue say marijuana should be dropped from the controlled-substances list completely and instead regulated like alcohol.

Federal drug policy has lagged behind many states in recent years, with 38 having already legalized medical marijuana and 24 legalizing its recreational use.

That’s helped fuel fast growth in the marijuana industry, with an estimated worth of nearly $30 billion. Easing federal regulations could reduce the tax burden that can be 70% or more for businesses, according to industry groups. It could also make it easier to research marijuana, since it’s very difficult to conduct authorized clinical studies on Schedule I substances.

The immediate effect of rescheduling on the nation’s criminal justice system would likely be more muted, since federal prosecutions for simple possession have been fairly rare in recent years. Biden has already pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of possessing marijuana under federal law.

___

Goodman reported from Miami, Mustian from New Orleans. AP writer Colleen Long contributed.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

This image provided by Walmart shows products from the store's new Bettergoods label. Walmart said ...

Anne D'Innocenzio, AP Retail Writer

Walmart launches store-label food brand as it seeks to appeal to younger shoppers

Walmart is launching the U.S. retailer's biggest store-label food brand in 20 years, seeking to appeal to younger customers who are not loyal to grocery brands.

1 hour ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Demonstrators supporting Palestinians in Gaza barricade themselves i...

Cedar Attanasio, Jake Offenhartz and Jonathan Mattise

Protesters take over Columbia University building in escalation of Israel-Hamas war demonstrations

Dozens of protesters took over a building at Columbia University in New York early Tuesday, barricading the entrances and unfurling a Palestinian flag out of a window in the latest escalation of demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war that have spread to college campuses nationwide.

2 hours ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in court during his trial...

Michael R. Sisak, Jennifer Peltz, Jake Offenhartz and Colleen Long

Judge holds Trump in contempt, fines him $9,000 and raises threat of jail in hush money trial

Judge finds Trump in contempt of court for violating gag order in hush money case and orders him to pay $9,000 fine.

3 hours ago

Cheng "Charlie" Saephan holds a check above his head after speaking during a news conference where ...

Claire Rush and Gene Johnson, The Associated Press

Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant from Laos who has cancer

One of the winners of a $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot this month is an immigrant from Laos who has had cancer for eight years and had his latest chemotherapy treatment last week.

15 hours ago

USDA will test ground beef for H5N1 avian influenza viruses. (Natalia Semenova, iStockphoto/Getty I...

Brenda Goodman, CNN

USDA says it is testing beef for H5N1 bird flu virus

Food safety officials say they are testing beef, including ground beef from grocery stores, for the presence of the H5N1 bird flu virus that’s spreading in dairy cattle.

17 hours ago

A Charlotte Mecklenburg police officer walks carrying a gun in the neighborhood where a shooting to...

Devon M. Sayers and Shawn Nottingham, CNN

4 law enforcement officers killed in shooting at North Carolina residence, 4 other officers shot and injured

Three officers were killed in a shooting while attempting to serve a warrant at a home in Charlotte, North Carolina, including one deputy US Marshal and two local task force officers, authorities say.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

US drug control agency will move to reclassify marijuana in a historic shift, AP sources say