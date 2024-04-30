On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former BYU Quarterback Visits Utah State Aggies

Apr 30, 2024, 12:07 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah— Former BYU and Arizona State quarterback Jacob Conover is in the NCAA transfer portal and recently visited Logan and Utah State University.

The former Cougar QB announced his visit to Utah State via social media on Tuesday, April 30.

RELATED: BYU Football Lands Former USU QB McCae Hillstead Out Of Portal

Conover appeared in three games for Arizona State last season. He was 11-for-38 for 130 yards with three interceptions.

About Jacob Conover

Listed at 6’1 and 205 pounds, the Chandler, Arizona, product threw for 3,306 yards and 38 touchdowns as a senior while leading Chandler High School to a 65-28 rout in the 2018 6A state championship game.

He was a three-time state champion at Chandler, throwing for over 10,000 yards and 102 touchdowns.

RELATED: Petras Leads USU QB Competition Following Spring Practices

After serving an LDS mission, Conover joined BYU in 2020, redshirting for the season. He went on to play five games for the Cougars over the next two years, completing five of eleven passes for 45 yards.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

You can find USU football on KSL Sports Zone, with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Chaz Ah You Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Former BYU starter is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

45 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

USU Women’s Basketball Adds Pair Of In-State Guards Under Wes Brooks

Utah State women's basketball is building a strong recruiting class and leaning on in-state talent to rebuild the program under Wes Brooks.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

At Playoff Time, NHL Teams March To Beat Of Their Goaltenders, Count On Them To Save Day

It's NHL playoff time, where teams march to the beat of their goaltenders. They want them focused, confident, and ready to save the day.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

James, Ham Face Uncertain Futures With Lakers After First-Round Playoff Elimination

The futures of LeBron James and Darvin Ham with the Los Angeles Lakers are murky after their first-round playoff exit.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Buk Buk Sentenced To 15 years To Life For 2021 Death Of Aaron Lowe

Aaron Lowe's murderer was sentenced to a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years to life, to be served consecutively in the Utah State Prison.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Coaches Gear Up For New-Look Big 12 Spring Meetings

Big 12 spring coaches meetings will have a new look and feel with BYU at the center of it all.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Former BYU Quarterback Visits Utah State Aggies