Former BYU Quarterback Visits Utah State Aggies

LOGAN, Utah— Former BYU and Arizona State quarterback Jacob Conover is in the NCAA transfer portal and recently visited Logan and Utah State University.

The former Cougar QB announced his visit to Utah State via social media on Tuesday, April 30.

Them Aggies offered! Had a great time in Logan! Thanks for hosting me and my Fiancé! #goAggies pic.twitter.com/3FZBae2egz — Jacob Conover (@JacobConover17) April 30, 2024

Conover appeared in three games for Arizona State last season. He was 11-for-38 for 130 yards with three interceptions.

About Jacob Conover

Listed at 6’1 and 205 pounds, the Chandler, Arizona, product threw for 3,306 yards and 38 touchdowns as a senior while leading Chandler High School to a 65-28 rout in the 2018 6A state championship game.

He was a three-time state champion at Chandler, throwing for over 10,000 yards and 102 touchdowns.

After serving an LDS mission, Conover joined BYU in 2020, redshirting for the season. He went on to play five games for the Cougars over the next two years, completing five of eleven passes for 45 yards.

