USU Women's Basketball Adds Pair Of In-State Guards Under Wes Brooks

Apr 30, 2024, 12:12 PM

LOGAN, Utah— Utah State women’s basketball under Wes Brooks is building a solid first recruiting class and leaning on in-state talent to rebuild the program.

The Aggies have added former Ridgeline Riverhawk point guard Elise Livingston and former Salt Lake Bruin Mia Tarver.

Wes Brooks, the first-year Aggie head coach, looks to create a fast, up-tempo style of play, and these guards can act as the tip of the spear.

“We want to get more shots than the other team attempts,” Brooks said after being introduced as the next women’s basketball coach in early April. “We want to get up and down the floor. We’re going to play fast, and we are very analytic-driven because the numbers do work.”

“The standards we set are going to determine our identity. Based off of the standards that create our identity, we’ll hold our kids accountable. That’s how we’ll build our program… We just need to get better one day at a time, and we’re doing everything the right way; we’re going to get the results we like.”

About Elise Livingston

The 5’9 point guard played prep basketball at Ridgeline High School, about a 10-minute drive from the Utah State campus. Livingston is a four-year letter winner, a three-time first-team all-state selection, and helped lead the Riverhawks to back-to-back state championships as a junior and senior.

Livingston propelled Ridgeline to become the No. 28 team in the country, averaging 14.9 points, 2.6 assists, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game. She scored 1,102 points during her prep career and reached double-figure points in 23 of 27 games as a senior.

“We’re very excited about Elise and bringing in a local kid from Ridgeline who is a state champion,” Brooks said. “She is a winner, which is one thing we love about her. She’ll bring the ability to shoot the ball as well as a defensive presence for our press, so we’re very excited about her game.”

About Mia Tarver

Before signing with Marcilina Grayer’s Salt Lake Community College Bruins, Mia Tarver was a standout performer for the East High Leopards. Tarver scored 660 points as a Leopard and knocked down 77 threes in two seasons.

Tarver averaged 14.3 points, 6.7 boards, three assists, and 4.1 steals in 46 games at East High.

 

A tenacious defender, Tarver has shown a knack for creating turnovers.

After averaging 4.9 points and 2.9 rebounds on 36.5 percent shooting as a freshman at SLCC, Tarver became an integral part of the Bruin backcourt as a sophomore. The 5’7 combo guard averaged 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while creating 49 steals. Tarver averaged 1.5 steals per contest in 55 games with Salt Lake.

Tarver will be a junior next season at Utah State.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

