BYU QB Ryder Burton Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Apr 30, 2024, 4:14 PM

PROVO, Utah – After one season with the BYU football program, quarterback Ryder Burton is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Burton, a former standout at Springville High School, made the announcement on Tuesday on X.

Ryder Burton spent one year with the BYU football program

“To BYU, I first want to take the time and thank Coach Roderick and Coach Sitake for giving me the opportunity to compete at my dream school. Every moment at BYU will forever be cherished and I can’t thank enough all the coaches and support staff that helped me grow as a player, but more importantly, as a man.

“To my teammates, I’m so grateful for the time we spent together and the bond that was created. Love every one of y’all and wish each one of you guys the best of luck.

“With that being said, I’ve decided to enter my name into the Transfer Portal with 4 years remaining! His timing!”

Burton was a signee in BYU’s 2023 recruiting class. He spent the entire 2023 calendar year with the program as a mid-year enrollee. The plan for Burton was for him to be a developmental prospect after playing in a system at Springville that didn’t set him up to compete immediately at the collegiate level.

Burton is the second BYU QB to enter the Transfer Portal in 2024

Burton’s move into the Transfer Portal is unsurprising, as BYU added Utah State transfer McCae Hillstead from the portal last week. Hillstead was in the same recruiting cycle as Burton.

The loss of Burton is the second BYU quarterback to enter the portal in this 2024 cycle. Nick Billoups was the other quarterback who entered the portal.

During spring practices last month, Burton was not in the race to compete for the starting quarterback job. On the final day of practice, Burton was taking snaps in the media observation portion with what appeared to be the scout team unit.

In fall camp last August, Burton practiced with the third-team offense during a media observation window. He showed excellent arm strength on passes downfield.

Last season, Burton earned praise from former BYU QB Kedon Slovis for his work ethic and film study. Since committing to BYU in the spring of 2022, Burton has trained at 3DQB in California with former BYU star John Beck.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

