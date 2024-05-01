Technology conference to bring in former first lady, decorated athletes; will discuss AI in business

SALT LAKE CITY — Around 10,000 people will attend the X4 Tech Summit on Wednesday at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Utah co-headquartered tech company Qualtrics is hosting the event through Friday.

“We’re very excited about our lineup this year,” said Mani Pandher, Qualtrics head of global brand. “Michelle Obama will be here, Lindsey Vonn, Dwyane Wade, in addition to some executives from Fortune 500 companies, we’ll welcome folks from Delta Airlines, American Express.”

Some of the biggest names in sports, travel and politics are coming to Utah. On Thursday, former First Lady Michelle Obama will take part in a moderated conversated. Wade will speak about developing a championship mindset, and Vonn will discuss overcoming adversity.

“The intent is to speak to all these folks from different facets, different industries, walks of life,” Pandher said.

Qualtrics, a Utah-born software company, hosts the three-day tech summit annually.

“We host X4 here every year, that brings a lot of energy to both the city as well as all the businesses around,” Pandher said.

Experience management

The X stands for experience management.

“If you think about anyone, any keynote speaker we have, they bring a vantage point to the conversation, whether it’s experiences with customers, experiences with employees, experiences with human beings and how they go about business,” Pandher said. “Experience management is really thinking about every touchpoint in your business, whether that’s with customers or with employees, and making sure that every facet delivers.

X4 is projected to bring in people from more than 40 countries. Not all of them work in technology.

“X4 is really intended to be from folks are all different types of industries, ranging from healthcare to financial services,” Pandher said.

This year’s sessions will be focused on artificial intelligence.

“We will have a big focus on the power of AI and how that can be utilized to really shape businesses and make businesses more human,” Pandher said.

According to its website, Qualtrics’ clients use the platform’s AI technology to find issues within their business and identify ways to solve them, keep top talent within the company and identify ways to launch successful services and products.

“The idea is to really learn from peers, to have thought leadership, for us to share cutting edge innovation,” Pandher said.

The Backstreet Boys will perform at the end of the summit on Friday afternoon.

Qualtrics will host X4 again in London in June, as well as Sydney, Australia in July.