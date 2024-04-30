On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Sophomore Forward Tucker Anderson Commits To Utah State Men’s Basketball

Apr 30, 2024, 6:37 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Former McDonald’s All-American nominee and ASUN Freshman of the Year Tucker Anderson will take his basketball talents to Utah State University for the 2024-25 season.

The former Central Arkansas forward Anderson declared his commitment to USU via social media on Monday, April 29.

RELATED: Utah State Basketball Finalizes Two Transfer Additions

In 22 games (21 starts) with the Bears, Anderson averaged 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 42.6 percent from the field. Anderson hit 50 threes as a freshman at a 38.5 percent rate.

Anderson joins Deyton Albury (Queens) and Aubin Gateretse (Stetson) as transfers from the ASUN conference.

About Tucker Anderson

Anderson became a McDonald’s All-American nominee while playing prep basketball at Bentonville West High School in Arkansas. As a senior, he averaged 23 points and seven rebounds and earned 6A West Conference Player of the Year. The two-time 6A West All-State honoree finished high school as the Bentonville West all-time leading scorer with 1,281 points.

RELATED: Former UVU Guard Drake Allen Chooses USU In Transfer Portal

The 6’9 freshman led Central Arkansas in scoring as a freshman playing 31.4 minutes a night. Anderson shot 42.6 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep while hitting 50 threes.

Anderson will be a sophomore at USU for the 2024-25 season.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU QB Ryder Burton Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Springville High star Ryder Burton is leaving BYU.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Baseball Senior Kai Roberts Feeling At Home Leading First-Place Utes

Kai Roberts has been phenomenal, leading the Utah baseball program on a magical run in its final season as a member of the Pac-12.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State WR Terrell Vaughn Receives Camp Invite From Seattle Seahawks

Utah State Aggies wide receiver Terrell Vaughn received an invite to the Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Chaz Ah You Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Former BYU starter is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

USU Women’s Basketball Adds Pair Of In-State Guards Under Wes Brooks

Utah State women's basketball is building a strong recruiting class and leaning on in-state talent to rebuild the program under Wes Brooks.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Quarterback Visits Utah State Aggies

Former BYU and Arizona State QB Jacob Conover is in the NCAA transfer portal and recently took a visit to Logan and Utah State University.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Sophomore Forward Tucker Anderson Commits To Utah State Men’s Basketball