Sophomore Forward Tucker Anderson Commits To Utah State Men’s Basketball

LOGAN, Utah – Former McDonald’s All-American nominee and ASUN Freshman of the Year Tucker Anderson will take his basketball talents to Utah State University for the 2024-25 season.

The former Central Arkansas forward Anderson declared his commitment to USU via social media on Monday, April 29.

In 22 games (21 starts) with the Bears, Anderson averaged 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 42.6 percent from the field. Anderson hit 50 threes as a freshman at a 38.5 percent rate.

Anderson joins Deyton Albury (Queens) and Aubin Gateretse (Stetson) as transfers from the ASUN conference.

About Tucker Anderson

Anderson became a McDonald’s All-American nominee while playing prep basketball at Bentonville West High School in Arkansas. As a senior, he averaged 23 points and seven rebounds and earned 6A West Conference Player of the Year. The two-time 6A West All-State honoree finished high school as the Bentonville West all-time leading scorer with 1,281 points.

Central Arkansas forward Tucker Anderson, the ASUN Freshman of the Year, plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports. The 6-9 Anderson was UCA’s leading scorer this season, averaging 14.5 PPG on 38% from three. Says he will leave the door open to returning to UCA as… pic.twitter.com/TBDjRCwCHO — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 26, 2024

The 6’9 freshman led Central Arkansas in scoring as a freshman playing 31.4 minutes a night. Anderson shot 42.6 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep while hitting 50 threes.

Anderson will be a sophomore at USU for the 2024-25 season.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24