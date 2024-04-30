New York Jets Invite Former Cougar, Aggie Linebacker AJ Vongphachanh To Mini-Camp

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU and Utah State linebacker AJ Vongphachanh will have a chance to prove himself at the NFL level after signing a deal with the New York Jets.

Vongphachanh signed a mini-camp deal with the Jets on Tuesday, April 30.

Vonphachanh started 12 games with BYU last season, finishing with 85 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, and one pass defended. He had a season-high 15 tackles against Oklahoma State in the season finale.

He is the seventh former Cougar to sign with an NFL team after not being selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

About AJ Vongphachanh

The Pasco, Washington native became a 247sports.com three-star prospect at Chiawana High School. The 2018 Washington Associate Press 4A All-State player recorded 113 tackles as a senior with eight sacks. He scored nine total touchdowns, including one pick-six, while leading the Riverhawks to an 8-3 record.

Vongphachanh played in seven games with one start as a freshman at Utah State. He started his first career game against Fresno State on November 9, 2019, finishing the year with 17 tackles.

#BYU Linebacker AJ Vongphachanh's 40 yard dash during @Big12Conference Pro Day – Saturday session: AJ was clocked at appx. 4.8 seconds by the stop watches near me.

Vongphachanh started 14 games in 2021 and finished sixth on the team with 55 tackles, including two sacks and seven tackles for a loss. He recovered the first fumble of his career against Oregon State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

The 6’3 LB led the Aggies with 101 tackles while registering two sacks and 10.5 tackles for a loss. He finished with double-digit tackles in four games, including a season-high 13 stops against Air Force in October. He finished his senior season ninth in the MW and 83rd in the country with 7.8 tackles per game.

Vongphachanh was named Academic All-Mountain West three times as an Aggie.

