On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Parents frustrated after Mt. Nebo Middle School evacuated after third threat in two weeks

Apr 30, 2024, 11:23 PM | Updated: 11:28 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

PAYSON — Parents expressed irritation over a bomb threat toward Mt. Nebo Middle School, which led to a campus-wide evacuation Tuesday. According to the Nebo School District, this is the third threat against the school in two weeks, and the Department of Public Safety and Payson police are investigating where the threats are coming from.

As middle school-aged students played an evening soccer game in Payson Tuesday, parents like Kimberley Clark watched, cheering on her kids.

Clark said her two sons play on the team, including one who attends Mt. Nebo Middle School. Earlier in the day, she said her husband called her after getting an email and text from the school.

“He called and said, ‘Bentley’s school is getting another bomb threat. I have to get back to work, I just want to let you know,'” she explained. “And I was like … OK. Here we go again.”

Other parents at the soccer game also received news of the evacuation due to the threat, with the same frustrated reaction.

Clark said the kids walked to a nearby elementary school. At the same time, the Payson Police Department said officers canvassed the campus with bomb-sniffing dogs.

Police said in a press release the threat came in from an “unknown individual, via email.” While Clark doubted the legitimacy, she was still concerned about her son.

“If it is a real threat, I want to be on top of it. I want to be prepared,” she said.

The Nebo School District confirmed this is the third threat toward the middle school in two weeks. The threats come on the heels of a protest and controversy over allegations of the existence of so-called “furries.” The district has said there is no evidence of that.

It’s unclear if the bomb threats are related. Police said officers Tuesday didn’t find any explosive devices or material.

The Department of Public Safety confirmed it is assisting Payson police in the investigation.

Jeremy Barnes, Department of Public Safety school safety liaison, couldn’t comment on this specific situation but said in general, when a school receives a threat, a new state law mandates that both local law enforcement and the recently appointed DPS state security chief be notified.

He said it can lead to allocating time and resources to addressing the threat.

“They’re going to treat it as if it’s a real situation happening,” Barnes said.

If the situation is something like a bomb hoax, he said that means “potential evacuations of a school, complete chaos regarding the school daytime, instructional time being taken away from the students, things like that.”

DPS analysts will try to track who sent the threat, whether over the phone or email. But, he said, it can be hard to do so.

“There is a lot of work that goes into trying to figure out who they are, trying to identify if it’s a hoax threat or if it’s a substantial threat,” Barnes said.

If prosecuted, the hoax instigator can face prison time and a hefty fine.

“There’s still serious consequences,” Barnes said. “And you have to treat those threats as if they are legitimate.”

Barnes urged anyone who hears of a threat to report it through the SafeUT app.

Clark hopes there won’t be a need for that with three weeks left in the school year. She just wants her son to be able to go to school without worrying about threat interruptions.

“It’s just frustrating. I just don’t understand, I don’t get it,” she said. “I really just can’t wrap my head around the world that we live in right now.”

Payson PD and the Nebo School District have a press conference planned for Wednesday on the threats. KSL TV plans to attend and share updates.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

yellow school bus...

Larry D. Curtis

Police: Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after hit-and-run with Utah school bus

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence who hit a school bus Tuesday with children on board.

4 hours ago

Police break up the demonstrators gathered at the University of Utah to show support for Palestine ...

Michael Houck

4 U of U students, 1 employee arrested during pro-Palestinian protest

Nineteen people were arrested during Monday night's pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Utah, with four being students of the school and one being a school employee.

7 hours ago

The Alpine School Board is narrowing down options that could be put to voters in November on a poss...

Mike Anderson and Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV

Alpine School District to consider two split options

Alpine School Board members Tuesday narrowed down the likely options for a school district split to put to a ballot vote in November.

10 hours ago

FILE PHOTO (Weber School District)...

Mary Culbertson

Four students at Roy High School taken into custody after allegedly brandishing handgun

Four students were taken into custody after police said they flashed gang signs and brandished a loaded gun.

10 hours ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Demonstrators supporting Palestinians in Gaza barricade themselves i...

Cedar Attanasio, Jake Offenhartz and Jonathan Mattise

Protesters take over Columbia University building in escalation of Israel-Hamas war demonstrations

Dozens of protesters took over a building at Columbia University in New York early Tuesday, barricading the entrances and unfurling a Palestinian flag out of a window in the latest escalation of demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war that have spread to college campuses nationwide.

14 hours ago

Police break up the demonstrators gathered at the University of Utah to show support for Palestine ...

Marjorie Cortez, Deseret News

College protests over war in Gaza reach Utah; 19 arrested

About 300 students and community members picketed outside the University of Utah administration building Monday, adding their voices to a national wave of student activism against the war in Gaza.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Parents frustrated after Mt. Nebo Middle School evacuated after third threat in two weeks