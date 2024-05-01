Utah Athletics, JMI Sports Announce 10-Year Multimedia Rights Partnership

SALT LAKE CITY – A lot of changes are taking place for Utah Athletics in 2024 and that includes moving their multimedia rights from Learfield to JMI Sports.

The Utes announced the new, 10-year partnership on Wednesday, May 1. Utah’s move to JMI Sports will coincide with the move to the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2024.

JMI Sports holds an impressive resume of multimedia rights partnerships that include the University of Kentucky, the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard University, and Columbia University along with joint-venture properties with the University of Georgia (with Learfield), and University of Notre Dame (with Legends) among other entities.

“This is an important partnership for the University of Utah as we enter into a new era in our athletics history,” Utah Director of Athletics, Mark Harlan said. “We are thrilled to join forces with such an innovative company as JMI Sports and CEO Erik Judson, whose leadership and vision align with our aspirations, and position us to grow in this rapidly changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics.”

Utah Prepares To Move To The Big 12

After 13 incredible years in the Pac-12 Conference that saw a former Mountain West school transform into a Power 5 (4) yearly contender, the Utes are heading for a new adventure in the Big 12.

The move comes after a tumultuous two summers for the once proud “Conference of Champions” starting with USC and UCLA announcing their departure to the Big 10 in 2022.

From there, a lot of rumors and speculation swirled around what the fate of the rest of the 10 Pac-12 schools would be.

Ultimately, things came to a head late last summer when Colorado jumped to the Big 12. The nine remaining schools tried to keep things together, but a solely streaming TV deal with Apple proved not enough to keep everyone together.

Washington and Oregon eventually announced they would be joining the Trojans and Bruins in the Big 10. ASU, Arizona, and Utah followed the Buffs’ lead to the Big 12.

A short while after Stanford and Cal announced their intentions to join the ACC leaving Oregon State and Washington State as the last of the Pac-12 (2).

