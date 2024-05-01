On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

4 attacked driver in road rage case after boss called employees to beat man up, charges say

May 1, 2024, 11:28 AM

Four Utah County men face felony charges in an attack of a driver after a road rage incident. One m...

Four Utah County men face felony charges in an attack of a driver after a road rage incident. One man called three of his employees and told them to come beat up the other driver, charges say. (BCFC, Shutterstock)

(BCFC, Shutterstock)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

OREM — A Santaquin man who police say was involved in a road rage incident with another driver is now facing felony charges accusing him of calling three other men under his supervision at work and telling them to go assault the other driver.

Michael Sean Price, 31, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with aggravated assault causing a loss of consciousness, a second-degree felony, and criminal solicitation, a third-degree felony.

James Lloyd Dees, 31, of Provo; Noah Thomas Bencomo, 20, of Nephi; and Humberto David Bencomo, 19, of Spanish Fork, were each charged with aggravated assault causing a loss of consciousness, a second-degree felony.

On April 10, a man pulled up next to Price’s work truck on I-15, then yelled at him, “Learn how to drive” and threw a wrench at his truck, causing a dent, according to a police booking affidavit. Price responded by following the man through Orem allegedly to get his license plate number.

“He stated that the male pulled over at a traffic light, got out of his car, and began punching and kicking Michael’s work truck,” the affidavit states.

But rather than call police, Price continued to follow the man, and after he watched him park in an Orem neighborhood, he called the other three men — whom prosecutors describe as his “subordinates” at work — “told them where (the man) could be located and instructed them to ‘come (mess) this guy up,'” charging documents allege.

Police say the three men arrived at the victim’s location and began punching and kicking him.

The man “had a broken rib, multiple fractures on his nose and later was throwing up blood. (His) eye was swollen shut and he had multiple bruises on his face. (He) later found a knife and recalled hearing one of his assailants say, ‘He’s gonna stab him, he’s gonna stab him,'” according to charging documents.

Police started tracking down the alleged attackers and identified them due in part to the name of the business they all worked for, a roofing and siding company, being on Price’s vehicle, the charges state.

After the assault, Price sent a text to one of his employees stating, “Don’t stress bro I promise you guys are out of the clear I just had to tell (my boss) about the dent so they know … Plus I ain’t no snitch bro,” according to the charges.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Ongoing tests of dairy products by the US Food and Drug Administration have not found any active H5...

Brenda Goodman, CNN

Continued FDA testing finds no active bird flu virus in variety of dairy products

Ongoing testing of milk and dairy products by the US Food and Drug Administration has not found any active H5N1 bird flu virus in 297 samples of products purchased in grocery stores, the agency said Wednesday.

2 hours ago

A southern Utah man was charged with DUI and causing a crash taht killed two children i the car, ev...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Magna man charged with kidnapping, beating woman for 3 days

A Magna man was charged Tuesday with nearly a dozen felonies accusing him of holding his girlfriend captive for three days, sexually and physically assaulting her during that time and threatening to harm her family.

2 hours ago

A Payson police vehicle is pictured on Monday, March 22, 2021. Payson police are investigating seri...

Josh Ellis

Payson police, Nebo School District address threats against Mt. Nebo Middle School

The Nebo School District and Payson Police Department will address recent threats against Mt. Nebo Middle School that have disrupted classes three times over the last two weeks.

2 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott gives away gas cards and bro hugs despite pulled calf muscle

SALT LAKE CITY — Casey Scott was handing out $50 gas cards and bro hugs — with a side of limp after pulling a calf muscle yesterday — to some lucky Utahns on Wednesday!

2 hours ago

A sign at the Center Pointe TRAX Station along the blue TRAX line in South Salt Lake on Aug. 1, 202...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Several TRAX projects planned for 2024. Here’s how they will impact service

UTA officials released the schedule for TRAX service maintenance projects that will exist over its service area between May and October, which may cause some delays.

3 hours ago

Journalists and water experts raft down the Moab Daily section of the Colorado River with Holiday R...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

The Colorado River is vital in Utah. Here’s why it’s going to get even more publicity

The Colorado River plays an important role in Utah and across the West. KSL TV is participating in a new collaborative to report on the issues tied to its future.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

4 attacked driver in road rage case after boss called employees to beat man up, charges say