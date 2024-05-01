Several TRAX projects planned for 2024. Here’s how they will impact service

SALT LAKE CITY — There is no escape from Utah’s construction season.

Utah Transit Authority officials on Tuesday released its schedule for TRAX service maintenance projects that will exist over its service area between May and October, which may cause some service delays and other impacts. It comes days after the Utah Department of Transportation outlined more than 200 projects that will take place on Utah roadways this year.

Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin on May 12, while crews work on a project to improve rail maintenance and replace the grade crossing between the Fashion Place West and Midvale Center stations in Murray and Midvale. It’s scheduled to result in a bus bridge between the two stations that is expected to last through May 27.

That’ll be followed by:

June 9-12: Project to replace grade crossing components at 5900 South between Fashion Place West and Murray Central stations. Bus bridge will be set up for red and blue TRAX lines.

Project to replace grade crossing components at 5900 South between Fashion Place West and Murray Central stations. Bus bridge will be set up for red and blue TRAX lines. June 15-18: Project to replace grade crossing components on 3900 South between Murray North and Millcreek stations. Bus bridge will be set up for red and blue TRAX lines.

Project to replace grade crossing components on 3900 South between Murray North and Millcreek stations. Bus bridge will be set up for red and blue TRAX lines. June 23: Project to replace grade crossing components at 5900 South between Fashion Place West and Murray Central stations. Bus bridge will be set up for red and blue TRAX lines.

Project to replace grade crossing components at 5900 South between Fashion Place West and Murray Central stations. Bus bridge will be set up for red and blue TRAX lines. July 10-12: Project to replace grade crossing components on 1700 South between Central Pointe and Ballpark stations. Bus bridge will be set up for red, blue and green TRAX lines.

Project to replace grade crossing components on 1700 South between Central Pointe and Ballpark stations. Bus bridge will be set up for red, blue and green TRAX lines. July 13-17: Project to replace grade crossing components on 1300 South between Central Pointe and 900 South stations. Bus bridge will be set up for red, blue and green TRAX lines.

Project to replace grade crossing components on 1300 South between Central Pointe and 900 South stations. Bus bridge will be set up for red, blue and green TRAX lines. Aug. 10-15: Project to replace rail components on red and blue lines between Millcreek and Ballpark stations, and green line between River Trail and Central Pointe stations. Bus bridge will be set up for red, blue and green TRAX lines.

Project to replace rail components on red and blue lines between Millcreek and Ballpark stations, and green line between River Trail and Central Pointe stations. Bus bridge will be set up for red, blue and green TRAX lines. Aug. 23-25: Project to replace grade crossing components at Parkway Avenue between Redwood Junction and Central Pointe stations. Bus bridge will be set up for green TRAX lines.

Project to replace grade crossing components at Parkway Avenue between Redwood Junction and Central Pointe stations. Bus bridge will be set up for green TRAX lines. Sept. 8-13: Project to replace grade crossing components at 9400 South between Midvale Center and Sandy Civic stations. Bus bridge will be set up for blue TRAX lines.

Project to replace grade crossing components at 9400 South between Midvale Center and Sandy Civic stations. Bus bridge will be set up for blue TRAX lines. Oct. 8-14: Project to replace grade crossing components at 9000 South between Midvale Center and Historic Sandy stations. Bus bridge will be set up for blue TRAX lines.

All construction schedules are subject to change, as construction can be delayed due to weather, according to the agency. It adds that material and utility delays may also adjust the final schedule. The list doesn’t include projects that aren’t expected to impact service, such as the S-Line service line extension that may begin this summer.

“Our goal is to carry out these necessary improvements while ensuring that our services remain as uninterrupted as possible,” said Jacob Wouden, UTA’s rail infrastructure project manager, in a statement. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our community of these short-term impacts as we work to improve and maintain the quality, safety, and reliability of our system long into the future.”