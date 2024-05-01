Instant Replay: Troublesome Bee Swarm Causes Buzzworthy Delay in Arizona

PHOENIX, Arizona – There was a buzz in the crowd on Tuesday night at Chase Field, but it wasn’t the traditional sound you’d expect from 28,000 baseball fans.

Beekeeper Matt Hilton became the start of the night after a colony of bees caused a two-hour delay before the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers could take the field in Phoenix, AZ, on Tuesday, April 30.

The Man who ended the Bee Delay in Arizona threw out the first pitch after a swarm delayed tonight’s game for 2 hours @StoolBaseball

pic.twitter.com/mV9zDIPvES — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 1, 2024

Milton was minding his beeswax at a little league game when the Diamondbacks sent up the ‘Bee Signal’.

“I was actually at my son’s T-ball game when I got the call to come out here,” Milton said. “I thought I was just here to take care of a bee problem, and people were pretty hyped up.”

After riding a scissor lift to the top of the netting behind home plate, the hero of the hive was asked to throw out the first pitch. Milton strolled to the mound amidst a standing ovation before delivering the ceremonial first pitch high and outside.

