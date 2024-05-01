On the Site:
Instant Replay: Troublesome Bee Swarm Causes Buzzworthy Delay in Arizona

May 1, 2024, 12:33 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PHOENIX, Arizona – There was a buzz in the crowd on Tuesday night at Chase Field, but it wasn’t the traditional sound you’d expect from 28,000 baseball fans.

Beekeeper Matt Hilton became the start of the night after a colony of bees caused a two-hour delay before the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers could take the field in Phoenix, AZ, on Tuesday, April 30.

Locals In MLB: Oliver Dunn's Fast Start A Distant Memory Amidst Current Slump

Milton was minding his beeswax at a little league game when the Diamondbacks sent up the ‘Bee Signal’.

“I was actually at my son’s T-ball game when I got the call to come out here,” Milton said. “I thought I was just here to take care of a bee problem, and people were pretty hyped up.”

Utah Senior Kai Roberts Feeling At Home Leading First-Place Utes

After riding a scissor lift to the top of the netting behind home plate, the hero of the hive was asked to throw out the first pitch. Milton strolled to the mound amidst a standing ovation before delivering the ceremonial first pitch high and outside.

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece, a KSLsports.com insider, provides comprehensive coverage of the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Stay updated on Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage by following him here.

KSL Sports coverage of Locals in MLB can be found here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

