Former Jazz G Mike Conley Named NBA Teammate Of The Year

May 1, 2024, 1:54 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz All-Star and current Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley has been named the NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year.

Conley was announced as the winner on Wednesday, three days after helping lead the Timberwolves to their first playoff series win in 20 years.

This marks the second time Conley has been named Teammate of the Year, first taking home the award in 2018-19 as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Conley Takes Home Teammate Of The Year Award

Conley is one of only two players in the last 12 seasons to earn Teammate of the Year more than once.

Jrue Holiday won the award three times, twice as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks and first when playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Over three and a half seasons in Utah, Conley averaged 13.8 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three.

Conley ranks fourth all-time in assists per game with the Jazz and seventh in offensive rating.

The 36-year-old guard is averaging 11.4 points and 5.9 assists for Minnesota while shooting a career-high 44 percent from the three-point line.

The guard started 76 games for the Timberwolves this season helping the team finish with the third-best record in the Western Conference.

Conley averaged 11.9 points and 6.3 assists in Minnesota’s four-game sweep over the Phoenix Suns, but shot just 37 percent from the floor.

The Jazz traded Conley and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Timberwolves, while sending Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 for Russell Westbrook, Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and a 2027 first-round pick.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

