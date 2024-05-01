Former Jazz F Bojan Bogdanovic Has Season Ending Surgery

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz forward and current New York Knicks sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on Wednesday.

Bogdanovic suffered a left foot injury in the Knicks game four victory over the Philadelphia just one minute after taking the floor.

SNYtv’s Ian Begley reported the surgery was a success on social media.

“Bojan Bogdanovic’s left foot surgery today was successful; he’s expected to make full recovery, will be re-evaluated in 3 months,” Begley wrote. “Additional testing on foot showed surgery was needed, per league sources. Those sources say Bogdanovic looks forward to being back on court next year.”

Bogdanovic Surgery Ends Season With Knicks

Despite earning significant fanfare at the NBA trade deadline, Bogdanovic never fully found his footing with the Knicks.

After the Detroit Pistons traded him to New York, Bogdanovic’s 20-point-per-game average was cut in half as he dropped from 33 minutes per contest to just 19 with the Knicks.

The forward also saw his shooting percentages drop from 47 percent to 43 percent, and his three-point percentage from 41 to 37.

Bogdanović signed with the Jazz as a free agent in 2019. He played in Utah for three seasons and was traded to the Pistons during the offseason in 2022.

The 35-year-old has one year and $19 million left on his contract, but only $2 million of the deal is guaranteed.

