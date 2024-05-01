On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Jazz F Bojan Bogdanovic Has Season Ending Surgery

May 1, 2024, 3:32 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz forward and current New York Knicks sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on Wednesday.

Bogdanovic suffered a left foot injury in the Knicks game four victory over the Philadelphia just one minute after taking the floor.

SNYtv’s Ian Begley reported the surgery was a success on social media.

“Bojan Bogdanovic’s left foot surgery today was successful; he’s expected to make full recovery, will be re-evaluated in 3 months,” Begley wrote. “Additional testing on foot showed surgery was needed, per league sources. Those sources say Bogdanovic looks forward to being back on court next year.”

Bogdanovic Surgery Ends Season With Knicks

Despite earning significant fanfare at the NBA trade deadline, Bogdanovic never fully found his footing with the Knicks.

After the Detroit Pistons traded him to New York, Bogdanovic’s 20-point-per-game average was cut in half as he dropped from 33 minutes per contest to just 19 with the Knicks.

The forward also saw his shooting percentages drop from 47 percent to 43 percent, and his three-point percentage from 41 to 37.

Related: Bogdanovic Named To Jazz Top 50 Players Of All Time

Bogdanović signed with the Jazz as a free agent in 2019. He played in Utah for three seasons and was traded to the Pistons during the offseason in 2022.

The 35-year-old has one year and $19 million left on his contract, but only $2 million of the deal is guaranteed.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Some WNBA Teams Look For Bigger Arenas When Caitlin Clark, Fever Come To Town

Two teams have moved their games against the Fever to bigger arenas. The numbers Caitlin Clark has generated indicate it's a smart move.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Jazz G Mike Conley Named NBA Teammate Of The Year

Former Utah Jazz All-Star and current Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley has been named the NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Closer Micah Ashman Has Perfect Mindset As Lockdown Bullpen Arm

Being a closer can be one of the loneliest positions in sports. On the mound with your thoughts, mana a mano against a guy with a club.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Boys & Girls Lacrosse Week 5 Recap

Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind talked about the action in Week 5 of the 2024 high school season and much more.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Troublesome Bee Swarm Causes Buzzworthy Delay in Arizona

There was a buzz in the crowd on Tuesday night at Chase Field but it wasn't the traditional sound you'd expect from 28,000 baseball fans.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Athletics, JMI Sports Announce 10-Year Multimedia Rights Partnership

A lot of changes are taking place for Utah Athletics in 2024 and that includes moving their multimedia rights from Learfield to JMI Sports.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Former Jazz F Bojan Bogdanovic Has Season Ending Surgery