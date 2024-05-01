On the Site:
ENTERTAINMENT

After 30 years, Slamdance film festival will move to Los Angeles

May 1, 2024, 4:03 PM | Updated: 4:03 pm

Hollywood sign in Los Angeles...

The Hollywood sign is seen as it is repainted in preparation for its 100th anniversary in 2023, in Hollywood on September 28, 2022. - A team of 10 painters will work eight weeks and use almost 400 gallons of paint as the iconic Tinsletown landmark gets a makeover ahead of it's 100th anniversary in 2023. (Robyn Beck, AFP via Getty Images)

(Robyn Beck, AFP via Getty Images)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL CAMIT, KSLNEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

PARK CITY — The Slamdance Film Festival is bringing its 30-year run in Utah to a close. Founded and hosted in Park City, Slamdance has announced they plan to leave Utah next year.

In a social media post, the indie film event said that it’ll be moving next year’s festival to Los Angeles. The group said the move is “a chance to dive deeper into our mission to uplift indie filmmakers and connect with even more of you.”

Several big Hollywood names have backed the move, including Christopher Nolan and the Russo brothers.

“Our journey in the film industry began at Slamdance,” Anthony and Joe Russo said in a blog post. “And our commitment to the festival and the opportunities it offers filmmakers has remained unwavering.”

Karen Bass, the mayor of Los Angeles, also voiced her support for the move.

“The Slamdance Film Festival will serve as a dynamic hub for creativity, connection, and job opportunities for Angelenos,” Bass said.

In the post announcing the move, the group says their commitment “to diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility never wavers.”

The Slamdance team has already secured several partners ahead of next year’s festival. Some major names among them are Panasonic, Landmark Theaters, and AGBO, an independent studio founded by the Russo brothers.

The announcement arrived only weeks after Sundance announced they were looking for a new host city as well.

