Former Ute, Utah Assistant Chris Burgess Joins BYU Basketball Coaching Staff

May 1, 2024, 5:17 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After two seasons with the Utah Utes, assistant coach Chris Burgess is headed back to Provo to join Kevin Young on the BYU basketball coaching staff.

Burgess was an assistant for BYU under Mark Pope from 2019 to 2022.

Burgess was considered for the head coaching position before the hiring of Kevin Young. Now, he will join the Cougars for his second stint as an assistant coach.

In their first year as a member of the Big 12 Conference, the Cougars finished with a 23-11 record.

After spending most of the season in the AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll, BYU earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Matched up with No. 11 Duquesne, BYU basketball fell in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, 71-67.

About Chris Burgess

Before diving into coaching, Burgess spent time in the NBA and playing abroad from 2002-13.

Initially, Burgess started his college career under coach Mike Krzyzewski at Duke but transferred to Utah in 2000 under head coach Rick Majerus. During Burgess’ time with the Blue Devils, the team made the Elite Eight and the National Championship. Unfortunately, Burgess’ time with the Utes wasn’t as noteworthy due to injuries.

Burgess began as a student assistant in 2013 before moving on to be a volunteer assistant coach at Salt Lake Community College in 2014.

He spent two more seasons as a community college assistant coach at Indian Hills before joining Mark Pope at Utah Valley in 2015.

Burgess then followed Pope to Provo in 2019 and stayed as an assistant with the Cougars until heading to Utah in 2022.

