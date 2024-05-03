On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Two new names added to the Utah Law Enforcement Memorial

May 2, 2024, 7:22 PM | Updated: 7:27 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Every May, families gather outside of the Utah Capitol to honor Utah’s 149 law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty.

On Thursday, two more officers’ names were added to the Utah Law Enforcement Memorial wall.

The first was Utah County Deputy James Hand, who died on Oct. 8, 1931, after his motorcycle collided with a hay rack while on his way to the Utah County Jail.

“It is an honor for me to stand here today, almost 100 years, 93 years later, and honor him for his service,” said Sheriff Mike Smith of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

A family photo of Utah County Deputy James Hand. (Courtesy: The Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

The second officer honored was Provo police officer Trenton Halladay, who passed on July 22, 2006, after a short battle with cancer that developed as a result of investigating toxic meth labs.

“Trent was a tenacious investigator. He had an unreal memory,” said Draper City Police Chief Rich Ferguson, who was the police chief of the Provo City Police Department when Halladay was active.

Ferguson said that Halladay was 4th generation law enforcement officer in Provo. He said Halladay was remembered for his dedication to the job, smile, and infectious laugh.

“I can still hear his laugh today,” Ferguson said of Halladay.

A photo of Provo Police officer Trenton Halladay.

A photo of Provo Police officer Trenton Halladay. (The Provo City Police Department)

Lisa Halladay said her husband changed many lives as a police officer, and if given the opportunity to serve again, he would.

“Everyone loved him. He was just amazing,” Lisa Halladay said. “That’s just who he was and he would do it again, I know he would.”

For 18 years, Lisa Halladay has waited to see her husband’s sacrifice honored on the memorial wall. Now that it’s there, she said it brings her comfort to know he will always be remembered.

People attending the annual ceremony at the Utah Law Enforcement Memorial.

People attending the annual ceremony at the Utah Law Enforcement Memorial. (KSL TV)

In 2022, Trenton Hallady’s death was nationally recognized as a line-of-duty death. A local board looked at their criteria and decided Trenton Hallady’s name needed to be on the wall.

The board president told KSL TV he expects several more officers who died due to medical issues associated with the job to be added to the memorial wall.

KSL 5 TV Live

