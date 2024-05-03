On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Fugitive flees from southern Utah police at 135 mph, gets caught with drugs

May 3, 2024, 10:35 AM

A South Dakota man already wanted in another state on drug-related charges was recently arrested in...

A South Dakota man already wanted in another state on drug-related charges was recently arrested in Utah after allegedly trying to flee from officers and possessing more drugs. (Viorel Margineanu, Shutterstock)

(Viorel Margineanu, Shutterstock)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

MONTICELLO — A South Dakota man wanted in another state on drug-related crimes is now facing charges in Utah after allegedly fleeing from police at over 100 mph and being caught with more drugs.

Sebastian Robert Falkenberg, 25, of Sioux Falls, was charged on April 16 in Utah’s 7th District Court with over a dozen crimes, including drug possession with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony; possession of a weapon by a restricted person and failing to stop at the command of police, third-degree felonies; and going 135 mph in a 55-mph zone, an infraction. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday.

According to charging documents, Falkenberg was spotted on April 11 speeding on Main Street in Monticello.

“The officer attempted a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle sped up and passed vehicles on a double yellow. A chase ensued where the suspect vehicle was going over 135 mph,” the charges state.

The officer stopped chasing the vehicle for safety reasons as it continued to flee down U.S. Highway 191. A Blanding police officer was able to successfully spike at least one of the fleeing car’s tires a short time later. But Falkenberg kept driving, according to the charges.

“Officers lost sight of the vehicle and we could not locate it after spiking the suspect vehicle. We were able to get a plate from the vehicle and the plate was registered to a different vehicle. …We were able to confirm he put someone else’s plates on the vehicle,” a police booking affidavit states.

The next day, police received a tip from a store in Bluff that a man was there fixing “flat tires,” the affidavit states.

Police found Falkenberg, who “resisted arrest,” according to the affidavit. He was eventually taken into custody. In his vehicle, officers found marijuana and cocaine and nearly $27,000 cash, the affidavit states.

According to police, Falkenberg has a no-bail warrant for his arrest in another state.

In 2022, Falkenberg and another man were arrested in Nebraska for allegedly possessing drugs, as the two were traveling back to South Dakota from Colorado.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(FILE) A man working on a car with the hood lifted up....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

What you should know about extended car warranties and how to fight denials

One after another, the KSL Investigators heard from Utahns who paid monthly for an extended auto warranty but have not had a smooth ride in their repairs covered.

13 hours ago

Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox speaks during the Utah Republican Party state nominating convention at the...

Carlysle Price

Gov. Cox facing backlash after speech at the 2024 GOP state convention

Governor Cox is facing backlash after his speech at the 2024 Utah GOP state convention stirred up a divide among the Republican party.

13 hours ago

Chad Daybell and attorney John Prior on day five of his murder trial on April 17, 2024. (Ada County...

Larry D. Curtis and Garna Mejia, KSL TV

Chad Daybell’s family testifies about his demeanor after wife’s death

Chad Daybell's family testified in his murder trial Thursday, including his mother and his sister-in-law, Heather Daybell, who asked him not to move his family into Idaho neighborhood.

15 hours ago

Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in late 2022. (Ted S. Warre...

Jim Sciutto, Eric Levenson and Jean Casarez, CNN

‘This case is turning into a hamster wheel’: Family of slain University of Idaho student frustrated at pace of murder trial

The family of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves on Thursday expressed their frustration at the pace of the murder trial for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing their daughter and three other students.

16 hours ago

The Utah Law Enforcement Memorial outside of the Utah Capitol....

Shara Park

Two new names added to the Utah Law Enforcement Memorial

Families gathered outside of the Utah Capitol to honor Utah's 149 law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty on Thursday.

16 hours ago

Wedding ceremony footage found on camcorder (Stuart Johnson, KSL photographer)...

Daniel Woodruff

Provo man hopes to reunite mystery family with old home videos

A Provo man is hoping to find a mystery family and reunite them with some priceless memories that he came across completely by accident.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Fugitive flees from southern Utah police at 135 mph, gets caught with drugs