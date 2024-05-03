Police detain driver who accelerated toward protesters at Portland State University in Oregon
May 3, 2024, 10:55 AM
(Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)
May 3, 2024, 10:55 AM
A Massachusetts woman has won $1 million twice on lottery tickets in the last 10 weeks.
45 minutes ago
A dentist accused of killing his wife by putting poison in her protein shakes asked a fellow jail inmate to plant letters to make it look like his wife was suicidal, police say.
1 hour ago
The Italian company that helped rebuild a bridge that collapsed in Genoa in 2018 says it is ready to do the same in Baltimore.
2 hours ago
Police have moved in to clear an encampment at New York University at the request of school officials, the latest development in weeks of pro-Palestinian protests at college campuses nationwide.
4 hours ago
Maui County is suing major cellular carriers for failing to properly inform police of widespread service outages during the height of last summer’s deadly wildfire.
5 hours ago
More than 16,000 pounds of raw ground beef products were recalled by the US Department of Agriculture on Wednesday on concerns the meat may be contaminated with E. coli.
13 hours ago
