Remains found, identified as man who went missing in 2019

SNOWVILLE, BOX ELDER COUNTY — Police have found the remains of a man who went missing in 2019 in Box Elder County.

On March 24, 2019, Fort Hall Police Department in Idaho informed the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office that Matthew Broncho was missing, a release from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office stated. Police said Broncho’s abandoned pick-up truck had been found on the I-84 exit 7 in Snowville, Utah. Broncho’s wallet and phone were left in the truck but Broncho’s dog was missing.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation and search. Broncho’s dog was found on March 27, 2019 wandering a few miles west of Snowville. However, despite search efforts by multiple agencies and volunteers in both Utah and Idaho, Broncho was never found.

The investigation into his disappearance has been ongoing.

Last week on April 27, the Box Elder Count Sheriff’s Office was notified of skeletal remains found by an individual while looking for shed antlers in the remote Hansel Mountains southeast of Snowville.

Police responded along with Box Elder County Search and Rescue and the Medical Examiner to recover the remains, which were then sent to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for processing and to find an identity.

“The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the remains as Matthew Broncho through the use of dental records,” the release from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said. “We extend our condolences to the family of Matthew Broncho. Although this is difficult news to receive and there are still unanswered questions, we hope they can find some comfort in knowing that he has been found.”