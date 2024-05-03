Man in wheelchair hit by TRAX train in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A TRAX train collided with a man in a wheelchair at the Meadowbook Station Friday.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky said the man hit seemed to be conscious and breathing. Medical workers are attending to the man, and the emergency is expected to create a 10 to 20-minute delay from Millcreek to Old Greektown on the blue line.

#TRAX Update 1:48 PM: Expect 20-25 minute delays from Millcreek to Old Greektown on the northbound Blue Line. — Utah Transit Authority – UTA (@RideUTA) May 3, 2024

There were no further details available on the man’s condition, Arky said.

Preliminary information indicates the person in the wheelchair was too close to the train, and they “made contact.”