Utah Utes Lacrosse Advance To Third Straight ASUN Championship Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah lacrosse has been a force since joining the ASUN conference back in 2022 earning their third straight trip to the conference championship game.

The Utes beat Cleveland State convincingly, 21-5, in the semifinal round to advance to Sunday’s championship game.

Utah had 14 players get on the scoreboard in Friday afternoon’s match with senior Tyler Bradbury leading the way with three points.

Utah Lacrosse Advances To Third Straight ASUN Championship Game

The ASUN Conference Championship game is set to take place on Sunday, May 5 at 11:00 am MT at the Air Force Academy.

The Utes will have to wait a few hours to find out who their opponent will be between Jacksonville and Air Force who play later today in the second semifinal.

Utah already won a piece of the ASUN regular season title last weekend.

Head coach Andrew McMinn and the Utes have had an impressive run in just five seasons of existence that has not only included an impressive run in the ASUN, but their first ever trip to the NCAA Tournament last season.

Unfortunately, the Utes had a quick exit from their first NCAA appearance, losing to Notre Dame in the first round, but there is certainly hope this season they can make another run at it.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports