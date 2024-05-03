On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Weekend traffic alert for Davis County
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Utes Lacrosse Advance To Third Straight ASUN Championship Game

May 3, 2024, 1:59 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah lacrosse has been a force since joining the ASUN conference back in 2022 earning their third straight trip to the conference championship game.

The Utes beat Cleveland State convincingly, 21-5, in the semifinal round to advance to Sunday’s championship game.

Utah had 14 players get on the scoreboard in Friday afternoon’s match with senior Tyler Bradbury leading the way with three points.

Utah Lacrosse Advances To Third Straight ASUN Championship Game

The ASUN Conference Championship game is set to take place on Sunday, May 5 at 11:00 am MT at the Air Force Academy.

The Utes will have to wait a few hours to find out who their opponent will be between Jacksonville and Air Force who play later today in the second semifinal.

Utah already won a piece of the ASUN regular season title last weekend.

Head coach Andrew McMinn and the Utes have had an impressive run in just five seasons of existence that has not only included an impressive run in the ASUN, but their first ever trip to the NCAA Tournament last season.

Unfortunately, the Utes had a quick exit from their first NCAA appearance, losing to Notre Dame in the first round, but there is certainly hope this season they can make another run at it.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Smith Entertainment Group Requests New Lease, City Blocks For Revitalization Project

S.E.G. requested a new lease and additional blocks around the Delta Center as part of a revitalization project in downtown Salt Lake City.

42 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Los Angeles Lakers Fire Head Coach Darvin Ham After Two Seasons

The Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham on Friday after just two seasons in charge of the NBA team.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah’s Hockey History: Rollerbees

The third installment of the "History of Utah Hockey" series is about the sport's "side hustle," roller hockey.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Puts Winning Streak On Line Against Sporting KC

Real Salt Lake looks to extend its winning streak to three matches in a row with a meeting against Sporting Kansas City.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Draft Lottery Preview For Utah’s NHL Team

Looking back at Arizona's offseason in 2024 helps us get an idea of what Utah's NHL team will look for in the draft and free agency.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

LeBron On Lauri Markkanen: He’s ‘One Of My Favorites’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James discussed his love for Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen in his latest podcast.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Utah Utes Lacrosse Advance To Third Straight ASUN Championship Game