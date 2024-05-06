Former Utah Guard Heads To St. John’s For 2024-25 Season

On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
SALT LAKE CITY – Deivon Smith was a sensation for the Runnin’ Utes last season but hit the NCAA Transfer Portal last month and now will be suiting up for St. John’s.

Smith averaged 13.3 points per game in 2023-24 along with 6.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists and a field goal percentage of 46.7.

Before departing the Utes, Smith broke a 30-year-old triple-double record in the Pac-12 that will be his forever due to the league’s demise.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tipton Edits (@tiptonedits)

A Tough Few Weeks For Craig Smith, Runnin’ Utes

Smith’s decision to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal has not been the only big blow for Utah head coach Craig Smith and the Runnin’ Utes.

In just the past few weeks coach Smith has had two assistant coaches leave (DeMarlo Slocum and Chris Burgess) along with rising star center Keba Keita hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Early in the transfer portal process, Rollie Worster entered as well. He will now be suiting up for Nebraska. He was joined by Luca Tarlac and Wilguens Exacte.

Additionally, Ben Carlson retired from basketball to pursue a business venture.

It hasn’t been entirely bad news for the Utes who brought in transfers Keanu Dawes and Mason Madsen (Gabe Madsen’s twin brother).

However, it’s hard not to say that coach Smith has his work cut out for him to fill two coaching vacancies and five open scholarship spots.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

